Half-Naked Guitarist Arrested in His Driveway for Noise Complaint

An Australian guitarist by the name of Savas Caruso was arrested in his driveway several weeks ago over a noise complaint. He was also half-naked when the apprehension took place.

According to Guitar World, Caruso — who's also known as Subblet Hammer — often plays his guitar in his driveway, which lies in the Salisbury Downs suburb of Salisbury, Adelaide. The South Australia Police had apparently issued an environment protection order the day before his arrest, which asked he not play his instrument for three days. It further stated that a violation of the order would be a criminal offense.

A video was taken of Caruso performing in his driveway in underwear when the police unplugged his amp and seized him. Bystanders can be heard commenting in the background of the recording, calling the act "criminal."

Watch the video below.

The guitarist was held for three days following his detainment. Since then, a petition was created on Change.org detailing the event and "seeking justice," stating that it was "unlawful" and that "unnecessary physical force" was used in the process.

"They treated him like a dangerous criminal. All this for a non-indictable offense; a mere noise complaint," the petition reads. "The police have no grounds on which to enforce this order therefore had no authority to come onto the man’s property while playing his music and disconnect the power followed by the shocking, physical bombardment they call an arrest, of the innocent musician practicing his art."

The Magistrate reportedly threw the case out, claiming that Caruso didn't commit a crime and that the arrest was, indeed, unlawful.

