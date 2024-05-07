In this Loud List video, we revisit some infamous moments onstage and in interviewers where rockers speak out against record labels.

It's a tale as old as time, right? The band wants to enact their musical vision without compromise and the label is a business designed to maximize profits off the creativity of the artists they sign.

In so many cases, it comes down to money, but not every time. Even just concerning money, there's a wide-ranging number of issues that can arise.

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails has always been one to flaunt the norm and try to take a moral high ground. Onstage, he went on a rant about the outrageous prices of CDs, which he knew angered his fans, so he encouraged everyone to just keep on stealing his music!

Chester Bennington, Courtney Love, Prince, A Day To Remember and more are all seen speaking out in the video below.

WATCH: Rockers vs. Record Labels