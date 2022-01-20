King Diamond Guests on Mighty New HammerFall Song ‘Venerate Me’

Swedish power metal veterans HammerFall have just debuted their second new Hammer of Dawn track, "Venerate Me," which features a guest appearance from the legendary King Diamond.

The 12th album from the group is shaping up to be one of their strongest yet and this latest single follows the previously released title track, a battle-ready, epic anthem. "Venerate Me" maintains the restricted pace exhibited on "Hammer of Dawn" and the tension grows with a light gallop and dark undertones, perfectly suited for a chilling vocal from King Diamond after the solo section.

Guitarist Oscar Dronjak, who is celebrating his 50th birthday today (Jan. 20), commented, "The second single is here, and I’m very, very proud of it! The music was written during the darkest, most uninspiring days of the pandemic and still came out as one of the strongest on the whole album. Joacim’s fantastic lyric idea makes this track really stand out, and the special guest appearance towards the end really pushes it over the edge!"

"The song is over loaded with enchanting melodies and a very catchy chorus," added singer Joacim Cans. "Lyrically one of my greatest efforts dealing with the fact that we die twice! First when we take our last breath and second when someone says your name for the last time. Say my name and I will never die!"

Listen to "Venerate Me" directly below and look for Hammer of Dawn to drop on Feb. 25 on Napalm Records. Pre-order your copy here and view the album art and track listing at the bottom of the page.

HammerFall, "Venerate Me" Lyrics (via Genius)

Since the beginning I stood my ground

I stuck to my promises, what goes around comes around

Untamed by nature, rebellious by heart

My life's my manifest, I am a state of the art Make me immortal, venerate me and rejoice

Let my second death be halted, be my endless voice Say my name, and I will never die

Light my flame, on the forever sky I talked the big talk, I backed it up

Delivered the goods when the saboteurs told me to stop

I walked through fire when I walked the walk

Make sure that my second death never breaks out of its lock I lived a noble life and practiced what I preached

To the sound of my own drum, I was always out of reach Say my name, and I will never die

Light my flame, on the forever sky

Say my name, be my last battle cry

Light my flame, on the forever sky Say my name, and I will never die

Light my flame, on the forever sky

Say my name, be my last battle cry

Light my flame, on the forever sky

HammerFall, "Venerate Me" ft. King Diamond

HammerFall, Hammer of Dawn Album Art + Track Listing

HammerFall, 'Hammer of Dawn' Napalm Records loading...

01. "Brotherhood"

02. "Hammer of Dawn"

03. "No Son of Odin"

04. "Venerate Me"

05. "Reveries"

06. "Too Old to Die Young"

07. "Not Today"

08. "Live Free or Die"

09. "State of the W.I.L.D."

10. "No Mercy"