Hanoi Rocks to Reunite for Singer’s 60th Birthday

Legendary Finnish band Hanoi Rocks are reuniting to celebrate frontman Michael Monroe's 60th birthday. This marks the first time the band has been onstage together in over 40 years.

Monroe's 60th birthday celebration will take place at the Heliniski Ice Hall on Sept. 23. The concert celebrating this major milestone will feature the original lineup of the band, Michael Monroe, Andy McCoy, Sami Yaffa, Nasty Suicide and Gyp Casino.

This particular Hanoi Rocks lineup last took the stage together on July 27, 1982 at Helsinki's Tavastia. There have been countless requests for the band to get back together and perform, and now over 40 years later, it's actually happening.

"This is the only appropriate time and place for all five original members of Hanoi Rocks to get onstage to play together after a break of over 40 years," says Monroe.

The Hanoi Rock frontman originally planned to keep the concert a secret, "but after giving it some more thought, I realized that it wouldn't be fair, especially to the fans, not to make this public in advance and that everybody should have the chance to be there."

Monroe clarified, "This is not a Hanoi Rocks reunion, but a unique part of the anniversary concert." The concert will feature performances by other musicians, including Monroe's other band Demolition 23 - who haven't performed together since 1995.

Hanoi Rocks had a prolific start to their career, releasing five studio albums between 1981-1984. The group suffered a tragic loss with the death of drummer Razzle in December 1984, with a band breakup coming the following year after some shuffling of the group's lineup. While certain members of the band have performed together since their '80s split, this will be the first performance of this lineup of the group since 1982.

