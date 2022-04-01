For the last few years, Haunt have been preserving heavy metal's original style from their home base of Fresno, California. Lead by Trevor William Church, also of doomsters Beastmaker, the band has been overwhelmingly prolific and has now introduced their newest record, Windows of Your Heart, with the release of the title track.

This will be the seventh full length from Haunt overall after first releasing the Burst Into Flame LP in 2018 and, despite the constant output, Church, who handles vocals, guitar and bass, has a knack for variation. On "Windows of Your Heart," the classic NWOBHM foundation remains very much in place, but Haunt toy around with some devilishly catchy pop melodies, but it's applied in small bursts. There's a little bit of a punk flair creeping through too as Haunt continue to advance their sound.

Still, that patented '80s metal style is never far from view, particularly the work of the "Prince of Darkness." "Ozzy Osbourne gave me the courage to be a singer. He taught me how to be a singer. My music naturally goes toward that," Church confessed.

Listen to the new track below and view the album art and track listing further down the page.

Look for Windows of Your Heart to drop July 1 through Iron Grip/Church Recordings. Pre-orders can be placed through Bandcamp.

Catch Haunt on their U.S. tour alongside other traditional metal warriors Screamer, Traveler and Saber at the dates listed beneath the album details.

Haunt, "Windows of Your Heart" Lyrics

Found a place. I can see the beauty bloom.

In reverie. Treasures lighting up the room.

Observe the finer things it brings.

Choir of angels start to sing.

Look in the windows of your heart.

Can't find a better place to start.

Look in the windows of your heart.

All though we might be worlds apart.

Love will grow if your searching from inside.

Free yourself. Don't be afraid of what you'll find.

I see our destinies collide.

We have the force to change the tide.

Haunt, "Windows of Your Heart"

Haunt, Windows of Your Heart Album Art + Track Listing

Haunt, 'Windows of Your Soul' Iron Grip / Church Recordings loading...

01. "Mercenaries"

02. "Running Hard"

03. "Barricade"

04. "Father Time"

05. "Windows Of Your Heart"

06. "Catch Me"

07. "No Control"

08. "Dream On It"

09. "Frozen In Time"

10. "Defender"

Haunt, Screamer, Traveler + Saber 2022 Tour Dates

Apr. 07 - Eugene, Ore. @ Old Nick's Pub

Apr. 08 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Wise Hall & Lounge

Apr. 09 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Apr. 10 - Portland, Ore. @ The High Water Marks

Apr. 12 - Oakland, Calif. @ Elbo Room Jack London

Apr. 13 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Cafe Colonial

Apr. 14 - Costa Mesa, Calif. @ The Wayfarer

Apr. 15 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Apr. 16 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Pub Rock Live

Apr. 17 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Moonlight Lounge

Apr. 19 - El Paso, Texas @ Raves Club

Apr. 20 - San Antonio, Texas @ 502 Bar

Apr. 21 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It

Apr. 22 - Dallas, Texas @ Three Links

Apr. 23 - Houston, Texas @ Hell's Heroes Festival

Apr. 26 - Denver, Colo. @ HQ

Apr. 27 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall

Apr. 28 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Count's Vamp'd

Apr. 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Zebulon

Apr. 30 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummer's