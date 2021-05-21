Helloween Debut Glorious New Reunion Song ‘Fear of the Fallen’

After debuting the epic, Kai Hansen-penned "Skyfall," Helloween are back with a lyric video for "Fear of the Fallen," the second track off their historic reunion album that finds classic singer Michael Kiske and the co-founding guitarist/vocalist Hansen back within the ranks of power metal's originators.

"Fear of the Fallen" is one of four songs on Helloween authored solely by singer Andi Deris (he also has a co-write with Sascha Gerstner on another) and offers fans the very first taste of his songwriting style with both Kiske and Hansen in the mix.

This is trademark Helloween — a forceful five-and-a-half-minute corker that demands the listener think about some of life's more cerebral topics and their own direction in life. Unlike "Skyfall," which was released as an abbreviated version of the 12-minute studio track, the vocal tradeoff between Deris and Kiske is far more pronounced, offering room for shade and character and the union of Helloween's two most prominent singers on some spectacular harmonies.

"I had so much fun not only writing a song for my voice but also for one of the greatest singers out there. I always have an extremely broad smile on my face when I hear Michi singing my melodies," said Deris.

Kiske added, "The whole process, including the spirit, was just ideal. If I had the feeling that one of the parts would not be really fitting, I asked Andi if he would sing it and vice versa. There was no competition whatsoever – what counted was what is best for the respective song. I am thankful to be (again) a part of this crazy family. I love them all."

Listen to "Fear of the Fallen" and read the lyrics to the song further down the page.

Look for Helloween to be released on June 18 on Nuclear Blast and pre-order your copy here. Also, stay tuned for our forthcoming interview with Michael Kiske.

PLAYLIST: Follow Loudwire's 'Ultimate Power Metal' playlist on Spotify to hear 150 genre-defining songs, including some of the best from Helloween.

Helloween, "Fear of the Fallen" Lyrics

Decide and stand your ground, my friend

Refuse and your fall goes hand in hand

Decide, decide, decide False saints and believers

Foes and deceivers

Have you now chosen a side?

(Decide)

Time for recanting

We're ready and standing

Cowards can run, cannot hide

(Decide) Here come The Fear Of The Fallen

We rise when you're calling

A light in the night

We are the flame in the fire

The voice in the choir

We're always nearby Is this the road you're taking?

Is this the life you're chasing?

(Decide)

Is this your own heart beating?

Is this you who is feeling?

(Decide)

(Decide) Here come The Fear Of The Fallen

We rise when you're calling

A light in the night

We are the flame in the fire

The voice in a choir

We're always nearby Is this the road you're taking?

Is this the life you're chasing?

(Decide)

(Decide) Decide and stand your ground, my friend

The world will sure change in the end

Decide (Decide)

Listen, decide (Decide)

Decide (Decide)

Listen, decide (Decide) Listen (listen, listen) to your heart

Listen (listen, listen) to your heart

Listen (listen, listen) Here come The Fear Of The Fallen

We rise when you're calling

A light in the night

We are the flame in the fire

The voice in a choir

We're always nearby (Decide)

(Decide)

(Decide)

Helloween, "Fear of the Fallen"