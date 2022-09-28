Helloween Announce 2023 North American Tour With HammerFall

Power metal legends Helloween will be returning to North America in 2023, on tour with special guest HammerFall.

They last visited the U.S. and Canada prior to release last year's self-titled album, debuting the lineup that now features classic members Michael Kiske (vocals) and Kai Hansen (guitar vocals), both of whom rejoined in 2017.

With three distinct eras of the band now performing as one, it's hard to argue there has ever been a better time to be a Helloween fan than these last few years, especially after their remarkably strong 2021 album, which they're now supporting on the road.

"We are very delighted and enchanted to tell you that we're coming to the U.S. and Canada pretty soon, actually. We expect you to be there and rock with us," says Hansen in a video promo for the upcoming run. "You're going to be there otherwise you're in big trouble," adds bassist Markus Grosskopf, "I expect you there!"

Joining Helloween will be Sweden's HammerFall, who also served as their guest on a recent European tour. They'll be touting their latest album, Hammer of Dawn, which came out in February.

The 13-date trek will stretch from May 13 through June 3 and you can view the complete list of stops further down the page. Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 30 at 10AM local time and you can find more ticketing information at Helloween's website.

Helloween + HammerFall 2023 North American Tour Dates

Helloween + HammerFall 2023 North American Tour

May 13 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory

May 16 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

May 18 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

May 20 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

May 21 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

May 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ History

May 24 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Hall

May 26 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera

May 27 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

May 30 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Jun. 01 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Jun. 02 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

Jun. 03 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield