Helloween’s Massive Reunion Song ‘Skyfall’ Is Ridiculously Epic

Helloween have released an epic music video for "Skyfall," the first single off their historic three-singer reunion album, Helloween, which will come out on June 18.

The release arrives as a seven-and-a-half-minute edit of the full 12-minute song that was penned solely by Kai Hansen, the co-founding Helloween guitarist and singer who left the band in 1988 and made his return in 2017, alongside classic singer Michael Kiske. The video description reads, "The epic track describes an alien landing on earth and a dramatic chase while Michael Kiske, Andi Deris and Kai Hansen duel each other in a breathtaking manner and create a vocal broadband adventure."

For Helloween fans of any era, this is momentous occasion that sets expectations for the forthcoming 12-song set remarkably high. "Skyfall" is the second track to be released in the reunion era, coming four years after the German power metal pioneers tested the songwriting waters with the "Pumpkins United" single.

The triple vocal assault is pure bliss, Hansen, Kiske and Deris all working together in triumphant harmony that gives Helloween a sound that simply could not have existed without egos being cast aside to celebrate the enduring legacy as one

Watch the video for "Skyfall" below (lyrics via Genius) and pre-order your copy of Helloween, the band's first album since 2015's My God-Given Right, here.

"It is the incomprehensible encounter of seven musicians who are working as friends and even family and created something that no one would have thought it could be possible. It is like awaking from a sleep but still being in an incredible dream," said mainstay guitarist Michael Weikath of the record.

"Being in the studio with my old companions after 30 years was very emotional for me," admitted Hansen, "But at the same time it was a completely different experience with the 'new' boys. The collaboration of different songwriters and strong characters made the album very special: a unique mix with reminiscences from all chapters of the band’s history. Helloween is a big part of my life and I am looking forward to celebrating the songs live for and with our fans!"

Bassist Markus Grosskopf, the other mainstay since 1983, offered, "For me, being one of the last ‘survivors‘ who played every note from the beginning, it was a fantastic experience and a very emotional process. I think everyone can hear it on this album. I love it."

Helloween, "Skyfall" Lyrics

[Intro]

I fell from the sky

So don't ask me why I'm feeling so down [Verse 1]

Watching the stars falling down from the sky in the night

Crashing from out of the heavens, they're burning so bright

Descend through the atmosphere, glowing with fiery light

Dragging a tail of white sparkles, and oh, what a sight [Pre-Chorus 1]

Oh, where did I go, how could I know

Defies all reason now [Chorus]

I fell from the sky

So don't ask me why I'm feeling so down

Attacked, shot down and wrecked

There's no turning back to find my way home [Verse 2]

Hey, little alien, little grey

Where's the place your people stay?

Have you found a place beyond

Where eternity moves on?

Let me detach you

Help me find what goes on in your captors mind

For eternity awaits

On the brink of our escape [Verse 3]

We're twisting, we're turning, we're running, we're burning

Out on the run through the maze

On through the madness, no time for sadness

And no one can show us the way

Through Hangar 18, the tension now grows, we're getting so close

Enter the ship, start the engine and open the gates of Hangar 18

Onwards to the sky, the stars are bright, they'll shine forever

On and on we fly so far away [Pre-Chorus 2]

Hey, little alien, what have they done to you?

Are there survivors here or have they all just disappeared? [Chorus]

I fell from the sky

So don't ask me why I'm feeling so down

Attacked, shot down and wrecked

There's no turning back to find my way home [Verse 4]

The dark, the fear of the night

And the pain settles down deep within

Coming home to a place still unknown

And the hope as I dream is undying [Outro]

When the sky falls and the world you know comes crashing down

When the sky falls and everything is changing

Changes came across the sky, welcome to the other side

And everything is changing when the sky falls, when the sky falls

Helloween, "Skyfall" Music Video

Helloween, Helloween Album Art + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

01. "Out for the Glory"

02. "Fear of the Fallen"

03. "Best Time"

04. "Mass Pollution"

05. "Angels"

06. "Rise Without Chains"

07. "Indestructible"

08. "Robot King"

09. "Cyanide"

10. "Down in the Dumps"

11. "Orbit"

12. "Skyfall"