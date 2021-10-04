Henry Rollins Announces Massive 2022 North American Tour

Punk legend and spoken-word artist Henry Rollins has announced a lengthy 2022 tour. The former Black Flag / Rollins Band musician will perform a new one-man show throughout the spring.

Even more prolific as a spoken word artist than a punk musician, Rollins’ new show will "faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months," a statement announcing the shows reads. "It's been an interesting time to say the least and he's got some great stories to tell."

Rollins’ run of dates will begin March 12 in Royal Oak, Mich. and finish up June 4 in Montreal, Quebec. Pre-sale tickets will become available Oct. 5 at 10AM local time, while the general public on-sale will begin Oct. 8 at 10AM local time. See the full list of dates below.

Live Nation

Henry Rollins ‘Nice to See You’ 2022 Tour Dates:

3/12/2022 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

3/13/2022 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

3/14/2022 Columbus, OH @ Southern Theatre

3/15/2022 Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square Center

3/16/2022 Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall

3/17/2022 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

3/18/2022 Homer, NY Homer @ Center for the Arts

3/19/2022 Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music

3/20/2022 Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

3/21/2022 Albany, NY @ The Egg PAC

3/22/2022 Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

3/23/2022 New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

3/24/2022 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

3/25/2022 Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel

3/26/2022 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

3/27/2022 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

3/28/2022 Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

3/30/2022 Richmond, VA @ The National

3/31/2022 Raleigh, NC @ Fletcher Opera House

4/1/2022 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

4/2/2022 Columbia, SC @ The Senate

4/3/2022 Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

4/4/2022 Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

4/5/2022 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

4/6/2022 Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

4/7/2022 Orlando, FL @ The Plaza LIVE

4/8/2022 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

4/9/2022 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

4/10/2022 Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre (Memorial Auditorium)

4/11/2022 Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

4/12/2022 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

4/13/2022 Louisville, KY @ Headliners

4/14/2022 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

4/15/2022 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

4/16/2022 Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

4/17/2022 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

4/18/2022 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

4/20/2022 Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre

4/21/2022 Burnsville, MN @ Ames Center

4/22/2022 Lincoln, NE @ Rococo Theatre

4/23/2022 Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

4/24/2022 Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

4/25/2022 Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre

4/26/2022 Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

4/27/2022 Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

4/28/2022 Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage

4/29/2022 Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room

4/30/2022 Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

5/1/2022 Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

5/2/2022 Austin, TX @ Paramount

5/3/2022 San Antonio, TX @ Studio Theatre

5/4/2022 Odessa, TX @ Ector Theatre

5/5/2022 Albuquerque, NM @ Kimo Theatre

5/6/2022 Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

5/7/2022 Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

5/8/2022 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

5/9/2022 Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theater

5/10/2022 Salt Lake City, UT @ State Room

5/11/2022 Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theater

5/12/2022 Bend, OR @ Tower Theatre

5/13/2022 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

5/14/2022 Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

5/15/2022 Medford, OR @ Armory

5/16/2022 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

5/17/2022 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

5/18/2022 Spokane, WA @ Bing Crosby Theatre

5/19/2022 Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre

5/20/2022 Nanaimo, BC @ Port Theatre

5/21/2022 Victoria, BC @ Alix Goolden Performance Hall

5/24/2022 Calgary, AB @ Mouth Royal University - Bella Concert Hall

5/25/2022 Edmonton, AB @ Citadel - Shoctor Theatre

5/26/2022 Saskatoon, SK @ Broadway Theatre

5/27/2022 Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre & Lounge

5/30/2022 Kingston, ON @ The Grand Theatre

5/31/2022 Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

6/1/2022 London, ON @ London Music Hall

6/2/2022 St Catharines, ON @ FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

6/3/2022 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

6/4/2022 Montréal, QC @ Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre