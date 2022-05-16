It's easy to think rock stars never encounter bullying once they're already successful in music. But that doesn't mean they have no experience with childhood bullies. Did you know several artists throughout rock and metal have shared their thoughts on video about childhood bullying and what it means to them?

That includes rockers such as Disturbed's David Draiman, punk icon Henry Rollins (Black Flag, Rollins Band), Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan, Rob Zombie and many more.

Check it out near the bottom of this post.

To ascertain rock and metal's take on childhood bullies, Loudwire collected footage of several musicians discussing the trend — one that goes well beyond the schoolyard — to present you with this video compilation. Some of the interviews were conducted by Loudwire from the start, but we've combined them others for the most comprehensive overview on musicians talking about childhood bullies.

Either way, when you're watching the collection of clips, you may find yourself fondly empathizing with the stories of rock and metal musicians you thought you knew so well.

But some rockers' thoughts on childhood bullying may surprise you. Zombie, for example, opined that childhood bullies tend to spur their victims to achievement later in life, thus seemingly positing bullying itself as a fortifying activity for childhood development.

"People that get fucked with, tend to make it," he offered.

What else did musicians have to say about bullying? Watch below.

Musicians Talking About Childhood Bullies