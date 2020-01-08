Punk music icon Henry Rollins isn't just a seasoned musician and an amusing public speaker, he's also an experienced world traveler. Perhaps that's why the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board enlisted the entertainer's star power for a helpful video guide of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The clip is the first in a five-part series called "Rollins's Rules." In each video, the former Black Flag and Rollins Band frontman offers tips and tricks on how to navigate Los Angeles, the most densely populated U.S. city. Start the journey by watching the Henry Rollins guide to LAX toward the bottom of this page.

The remaining four videos will roll out later this week on Discover L.A.'s YouTube channel, as well on its social media outposts, as Rolling Stone reported Tuesday (Jan. 7). In the guide to LAX, Rollins takes viewers through airport check-in, security, customs, baggage, upgrades and much more.

"I consider myself a citizen of the world," Rollins says. "I am out in it often. While I am gone over 162 days a year traveling and touring, my home base is L.A. I spend an inordinate amount of my time at LAX. Here's a few tips to help you power through and enjoy the ride, even before you board the plane."

Of course, Rollins still makes time for some music, too. Last month, he joined Cyndi Lauper onstage. The pair performed a rendition of Black Flag's 1981 hardcore anthem "Rise Above" at the "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" singer's "Cyndi Lauper and Friends: Home for the Holidays" benefit.

Henry Rollins Stars in "Rollins's Rules: LAX" Tourism Video