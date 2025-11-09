Henry Rollins’ Upcoming ‘Great Project’ With Ian MacKaye Features Neither of Them – Here’s Why

Last week, numerous outlets – such as Stereogum, NME, Consequence and Metal Hammer – reported that Henry Rollins and Ian MacKaye (Minor Threat, Fugazi) were collaborating on new music. However, Rollins recently issued a lengthy statement in which he specifies that neither of them are featured on the upcoming "great project" he previously mentioned.

Rollins’ Detailed Clarification

This past Halloween, Rollins’ included the following excerpt in a lengthy blog post shared on his official website:

Weeks ago, I journeyed it to DC in order to work on a great project. Ian MacKaye and I went to Inner Ear Studios, where we made our first records decades ago and mixed a four song session with the great Don Zientara at the board. . . . As to the tracks, I had them mastered several days ago, and I’m now working on the layout and design for the record. When it’s ready, I’ll let you know. We are extremely excited by this one.

This would’ve been the first new music made by either of them in many years. However, Rollins’ newest post – made on Nov. 7 – clarified that those songs weren’t created by them. Instead, they were from “a demo, recorded in 1979, by a legendary Punk band,” with Rollins and MacKaye merely getting together to mix the material.

“Before anything else, I think I need to clear something up,” Rollins began, explaining [paragraph breaks added by Loudwire]:

Last week I told you that I went up to DC and mixed some tracks with Ian MacKaye at Inner Ear Studios in beautiful Arlington, VA. The tracks we mixed were not a collaborative effort, besides the mixing itself. I am not on the tape. Ian is not on the tape. Neither of us are on the tape. What we were working on was a demo, recorded in 1979, by a legendary Punk band that recently came into my possession. I had the tape baked and transferred by the very capable Pete Lyman at Infrasonic Sound in Nashville and had him send the tracks to Ian so he could take them to Inner Ear and get them loaded in. The mix came together quite quickly because it was only eight tracks on one inch tape and the quality of the sounds were so good out of the gate, very little had to be done. The performances are fantastic. Ian and I played the mixes over and over days later and kept in touch to see if either one of us had any notes as to anything that needed to be changed and neither of us could find anything wrong with the work. I contacted a member of the band and asked if I could release the tracks. I got permission and started preparing the tracks for release. We sent the final mixes to Pete, who mastered them and they’re really good. I’m going to be working in collaboration with Larry Hardy at In The Red Records and we’ll be releasing the demo as soon as possible, as a four song 12”. You might already know that Larry and I have been putting out very cool and often extremely rare tracks on 7” and 12” records over the last few years. In fact, we have a great one at the pressing plant right now. Once it’s back, I’ll tell you all about it. It’s super cool.

So, there you have it.

Were you looking forward to what was ostensibly a brand-new record by the iconic punk rock pair? How do you feel about the reality of the situation? Let us know!

More About Rollins + MacKaye’s History + Lack of New Music

As genre fans surely know, Henry Rollins and Ian MacKaye were seminal to the rise of hardcore punk in the 1980s.

In fact, they were teenage friends who shared a love for the style, and before long, Rollins formed State of Alert (S.O.A.) with members of The Extorts (who’d lost their singer, Lyle Preslar, to Minor Threat). Their debut EP, No Policy, was even released on MacKaye’s Dischord Records in 1981, and around the same time, MacKaye was playing with The Teen Idles.

Obviously, Rollins would go on to have great success fronting Black Flag, just as MacKaye would go on to front Minor Threat, Fugazi and a host of other bands (including The Evens and Embrace).

However, MacKaye hasn’t made new music in several years (as far as we can tell, he last appeared on the self-titled debut album by Coriky in 2020), focusing instead on behind-the-scenes endeavors in addition to running and archiving Dischord Records.

As for Rollins, he left Black Flag in 1986 and subsequently formed Rollins Band (who went on hiatus in 2006). A few years later, Rollins formally announced that he was retiring from music, meaning that his final release (including his spoken-word work) was Spoken Word Guy 2 in 2010. He has guested on a few things since then, though, including Damian Cowell’s Disco Machine’s Get Yer Dag On (2017) and William Shatner’s Shatner Claus (2018).

Of course, Rollins has done a lot of work in film, video games and television, too, in addition to creating podcasts, writing books and involving himself in campaigning and activism.

In October of 2024, Rollins joined Loudwire Nights and – elaborating on what he said in a 2023 interview with The Guardian – told host Chuck Armstrong that he’s not “thought lyrically since about the year 2000, 2001.”

“I'm smart enough to not come back for the encore. Hey, you missed me? I never asked that question. I just leave ... I don't quiet quit. I don't fade. I just split after every obligation has been met,” he added.