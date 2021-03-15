Eddie Van Halen's influence continues to be felt with a new generation of musicians, as evidenced by high schooler Kaya Latcham. Just check out this Iowa pep band member wowing a basketball tournament crowd effortlessly rolling out a bit of Eddie Van Halen's "Eruption" before being joined by others on Van Halen's "You Really Got Me."

Many kids and pros alike marveled at Eddie Van Halen's fretboard mastery when "Eruption" first arrived on Van Halen's self-titled debut album in 1978 and it's been an enduring song that young guitar enthusiasts in the years since have tried to learn, but it does take some skill.

According to Iowa radio station 94.1 KRNA, young Kaya kicked back in his seat at the Wells-Fargo Arena in Des Moines while representing his hometown Montezuma band and delivered the blistering solo. From there, other students joined in as he rocked out "You Really Got Me" and as the station noted, it appears as one of the basketball teams cheerleaders slipped in behind the drumkit to keep the beat on the song rocking as well.

The footage was captured and tweeted out by Jeff Johnson, who stated, "Here they are. My boy, Kaya Latcham, and the rest of the Montezuma pep band playing 'Eruption' and 'You Really Got Me.'"

It turned out to be a celebratory day as not only did Kaya's guitar riffage catch the attention of those in attendance, but the Montezuma team also went on to win the Class 1A championship game as well.