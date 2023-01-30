Northeastern indie supergroup Who Is She? have reportedly been dropped as house band for Seattle Kraken ice hockey games at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena after the band insulted Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in song during a recent game.

Amazon, which has headquarters in the area, owns naming rights to the arena.

Amid the Kraken game last week, according to a report from Stereogum, Who Is She? performed a cover version of indie dance-punk group Le Tigre's 1999 song "My My Metrocard," changing the lyrics to fit the Seattle area as "My My ORCA Card." ORCA is the smartcard payment system for public transit in the Puget Sound region.

The new lyrics contain the stanza, "Oh no, Jeffrey Bezos / He's such a total jerk / Shut down all the bookstores / Billionaires do not work." Subsequently, Who Is She? heard they weren't invited back.

"In an unfortunate turn of events, apparently we are not welcome back at Jeff Bezos' Climate Pledge Arena for tonight and tomorrow's hockey games," Who Is She? wrote on Twitter on Jan. 27. "Glad we got to play our take on this @letigreworld song, we had a blast. Sorry to anyone who was hoping to see us play. Go Kraken!"

Reached for further comment, Who Is She? said to Stereogum they were told that "leadership decided you’re not a good fit for hockey."

Who Is She? features members of area bands Tacocat, Chastity Belt and Lisa Prank. Climate Pledge, located in Seattle Center in downtown Seattle, was formerly called KeyArena. Amazon purchased rights in 2020.