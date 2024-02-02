Hootie and the Blowfish frontman and country star Darius Rucker was arrested in the Middle Tennessee area on Thursday (Feb. 1), according to TMZ.

The Williamson County's Mobile Patrol Public Safety app also shared information about the arrest, including Rucker's mug shot. According to TMZ's report, Rucker's lawyer, Mark Puryear, says that "Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges.

Why Did Darius Rucker Get Arrested?

The country singer was arrested on three charges, including two for simple possession of a controlled substance — misdemeanor charges under federal law. Rucker was also charged with driving with an expired registration or license plates.

The details of what led up to the singer's arrest are unclear as of Thursday evening.

Rucker was booked at 12:15 PM central time on Thursday, and he was released just under two hours later on bond of $10,500.

Darius Rucker Booking Photo Getty Images loading...

The country singer recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; he earned his star with an official ceremony in early December. Also last fall, he released his latest studio album, Carolyn's Boy, which is a tribute to its namesake: The singer's mother. That track list delves into other personal subject matter, too, including one song, called "Never Been Over," about his recent divorce that hits so close to home he almost didn't record it.

The next scheduled date on Rucker's tour calendar is Friday at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. He's got three dates at the Opry planned through early March before a European tour.