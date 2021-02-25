What exactly do Post Malone, Hootie and the Blowfish and Pokemon have in common? As of today, a new cover of the song "Only Wanna Be With You." Posty has covered the track in anticipation of the 25th anniversary celebration of "Pokemon Day," and you can hear the cover in the player below.

It may seem like an odd pairing, but 2021 recently did give us Rick Astley rocking out to Slipknot. Posty's cover varies a bit off the original, leaning more on a synth sound for backing instead of the strumming guitars.

For Post Malone, his Hootie cover comes just in time to promote his Pokemon Day virtual concert that is taking place this Saturday (Feb. 27) at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on the official Pokemon YouTube and Twitch channels as well as Pokemon's 25th anniversary website.

While Posty has yet to reveal what songs he'll perform for this special show, we do know that his "Only Wanna Be With You" cover will be one of them. The track was initially released in 1995 as the third single off of Hootie and the Blowfish's 1994 Cracked Rear View album. That same year is when the Pokemon franchise was created and began to catch the imagination of kids around the world.

If you're digging Post Malone's latest cover and you "gotta catch 'em all," be sure to pick it up here.

Post Malone, "Only Wanna Be With You" (Pokemon 25 Version / Hootie and the Blowfish Cover)