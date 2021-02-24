Watch Rick Astley Rock Out to Slipknot’s ‘Duality’

It's never too late for a delayed Christmas present and thanks to Rick Astley's TikTok account, we've got the video you never knew you needed to see. Yes, that's a trench coated Astley rocking guitar along to Slipknot's "Duality."

Since launching his TikTok account in 2020, Astley has delivered a number of wonderfully bizarre clips playing along to well-known pop, rock and alternative songs, but to kick off 2021 in early January, the "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer and RickRoll king brought the heavy by rocking along to Slipknot's Vol. 3 (The Subliminal Verses) classic. The clip also finds Astley sporting sunglasses and playing against a desert-themed backdrop. Watch and enjoy.

The deep-voiced red-headed vocalist ruled the pop world in the late '80s and early '90s with hits from four studio albums. But it was his breakout song "Never Gonna Give You Up" that has stood the test of time and kept Astley in the spotlight as social media grew and "Rickrolling" - the act of teasing a video online only to replace it with Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" clip - became a popular prank. After a lengthy layoff from recording, Astley returned with new music in 2001 and has recorded sporadically ever since.

Despite being known for his pop hits, the singer has shown his love for harder music over the years. He's performed a live mashup with Foo Fighters and covered their music in the past and he's also added a pretty killer cover of AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" into shows as well.

Astley's TikTok account has gotten off to an entertaining start with the singer aping along to songs from Foo Fighters, MGMT, The Strokes and Pet Shop Boys and actually covering an R.E.M. favorite.