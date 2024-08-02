Calling all metalcore fans — check out our latest episode of "How I Learned to Scream" titled the "Metalcore Edition."

Over the years, we've spoken to some of the best screamers in rock and metal. For this special edition metalcore episode, we compiled answers from all the metalcore singers who've participated in our "How I Learned to Scream" series and turned them into one episode.

You'll hear stories from Chris Motionless of Motionless in White, Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante, Jinjer's Tatiana Shmayluk, Trivium's Matt Heafy, I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe, Parkway Drive's Winston McCall and more.

LaPlante recalled that she was watching a certain Jim Carrey movie when she was exposed to screaming in heavy music for the first time, and she was 5 years old at the time. It wasn't until she was about 18 that she attempted to scream for the first time herself, though.

READ MORE: Why Do Metalheads Think Metalcore Isn't Real Metal?

Shmayluk learned to scream, on the other hand, by shouting a particular Mudvayne song at cars that were driving by.

You'll also hear how these musicians' parents reacted to their screaming abilities, how they feel about certain techniques onstage and other cool vocal tales.

Check out the video to hear all of the vocalists' stories below.

How I Learned to Scream: Metalcore Edition