How Mike Myers Got Beyonce Into Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin are one of those bands whose music continues to get passed down through the generations, and according to actor Mike Myers, he had a hand in introducing the Robert Plant-led hard rock icons to music superstar Beyonce.

Myers recalled how hit happened in a Vanity Fair video (seen below) in which he shares stories related to some of his film roles, and as many will remember, a young Beyonce starred alongside Myers as Foxxy Cleopatra in the 2002 film Austin Powers in Goldmember. At that point in her career, Beyonce had yet to go solo, and was just starting to see the career of Destiny's Child explode.

As Myers reflects on shooting the movie, one instance he remembers is how Beyonce shared an interest in what he was listening to at the time.

“Beyoncé was a dream. She was the loveliest person in the world and just knocked it out of the park," recalls Myers. "She would always listen to music and she said to me, ‘Mike, what are you listening to right now?’ And I said, “Oh, I’m just listening to Led Zeppelin at the moment.’ And she said, ‘I think I’ll listen to that Led Zeppelin.’ She had never heard of it. She was so young, and the crew was all, ‘Awww!'”

He adds, “And then the next day, she was doing this [miming holding onto headphones], and I said, ‘What are you listening to?’ She went, ‘Led Zeppelin! They’re great!'”

In the time since, Beyonce has become one of the biggest stars on the planet with a string of pop hits, first with Destiny's Child and then as a solo artist. And that love of Led Zeppelin, first acquired through Myers, would pay off years later when Beyonce sampled "When the Levee Breaks" for her Jack White-featuring track "Don't Hurt Yourself" from 2016's Lemonade album.

