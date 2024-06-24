In what was an unforgettable career, we've scanned the internet and come up with 10 Unforgettable Led Zeppelin moments.

This career-spanning visual compilation finds the legendary band's members at various stages throughout their career, and it starts with video captured of a barely teenage Jimmy Page, who was just learning guitar and playing in a skiffle band that garnered a TV interview. The boyish looking musician thankfully dodged the interviewers idea of him becoming a doctor.

On the back end of things, we get video of Led Zeppelin, post-1980 breakup, taking the stage for a rare reunion at 1985's Live Aid benefit concert. The band famously split after the 1980 death of drummer John Bonham, but made the rare decision to return to the concert stage for the global fundraising concert. And yes, your eyes don't deceive you. That's Phil Collins sitting in on drums.

Elsewhere, you get a look at the members of Led Zeppelin in various interviews reflecting on their peers, some home movies and some highlights from their career as covered by news outlets.

Check out these 10 Unforgettable Led Zeppelin Moments.

10 Unforgettable Led Zeppelin Moments