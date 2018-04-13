In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from April 13, 2018:

- Killswitch Engage past and present recently converged as former vocalist Howard Jones was hanging out with Jesse Leach and Adam Dutkiewicz in the studio. In fact, it looks like Jones laid down some vocals during the visit, according to a new Instagram post. "It is going to be EPIC," states Leach. It is not known if the collaboration will be for Killswitch or Times of Grace or something else.

- The Ghost Inside will be hosting a special Facebook Live Q&A session this Sunday (April 15) at 4PM ET / 1PM PT. The session will come in coordination with the 10th anniversary of the release of their first album and the group members will discuss what the future holds for them. For more details, check here.

- Swedish black metal vets Marduk have announced their new album, Viktoria, will be released on June 22. Check out the artwork here.

- Speaking on 90.3 WSMC, Dee Snider revealed that he's signed a new label deal with Napalm Records and has titled his forthcoming solo disc, For the Love of Metal. Jamey Jasta has produced the album, which is set to include guest turns from Howard Jones, Mark Morton, Alissa White-Gluz and more.

- Biffy Clyro have announced plans to release their MTV Unplugged: Live at Roundhouse London disc on May 25. MTV Live will broadcast the special worldwide on May 26. In advance of the release, a teaser clip of "Many of Horror" can be found here. Pre-order info can be found here.

- Whoa! Letters From the Fire have unveiled the new video for "Comfort You," the lead single from the band's upcoming self-titled album, due June 15. The clip showcases the talents of their new vocalist, Nina Bergman. Watch the clip here. Pre-orders for the album can be found here.

- Behemoth, who unleashed their Messe Noire DVD today, have revealed the full production video for "O Father O Satan O Sun" that can be viewed right here. Take a look at our review of the Messe Noire set right here.

- During a visit to Studio 4, Circa Survive's Anthony Green offered a decidedly different version of Deftones' "Diamond Eyes," turning it into an acoustic jam. Watch the performance here. Pre-orders for the 11-song acoustic session, which is expected around May 18, can be found here.

- Rock on! Crematory have unleashed a video for their driving new song "Immortal." Take a look and listen at the performance-based clip right here. The song is featured on their Oblivion album, out today.

- Welcome back Lordi! The band has just revealed a new lyric video for their song "Your Tongue's Got the Cat." Watch and listen here and look for the track turning up on their Sexorcism disc, due May 25.

- Here's one to put on your radar. Head With Wings have released a chill new video for the song "Goodbye Sky" that's featured on their From Worry to Shame debut disc. The upcoming disc for the progressive outfit, due June 1, was produced by Earthside's Jamie van Dyck and Frank Sacramone. Watch the clip here.