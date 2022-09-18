Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds + Nico Vega’s Aja Volkman Are Separating

This past Friday (Sept. 16), Imagine Dragons’ lead vocalist Dan Reynolds tweeted that he and his wife, Nico Vega frontwoman Aja Volkman, are splitting up.

In his Twitter post (which you can see below via Reynold's Facebook reshare), Reynolds wrote: “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

Sadly, this isn’t the first time that the pair – who first got married in March 2011 – decided to call it quits, as they previously parted back in 2018.

However, they decided to give it another go the following year, with Volkman explaining to Parents in November 2019:

I sacrificed so many things, he was away, and we both had an identity crisis. Neither of us could feel fully committed to playing music or being a parent. . . . From the minute he was gone, my soul had a hole in it. . . . We didn’t speak much to each other for seven months. Then we started dating again. We got a second chance at our marriage. . . . Parenting has been the most thrilling, fulfilling part of our relationship and our life. Marriage is work. Keeping a family together is a lot of work.

Reynolds and Volkman have four children together: 10-year-old Arrow Eve, 2-year-old Valentine and 5-year-old twins Gia James and Coca Rae.

Naturally, Reynold’s tweet has received plenty of support over the last two days. You can see some encouraging reactions below:

As of now, Volkman hasn’t commented on the announcement.