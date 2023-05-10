Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and Wayne Sermon surprised striking TV and movie writers on the Writers Guild of America (WGA) picket line with an impromptu performance outside a Los Angeles Netflix office this week, as video shows and as TMZ reported.

Reynold, Imagine Dragons' lead singer, and Sermon, their guitarist, played some of their big hits including "Radioactive" and "Whatever It Takes" in a subdued acoustic style for the outdoor performance on Tuesday (May 9), lending their support to the striking writers.

See some of the footage and photos below.

"What a day outside and on the line," the writer Tim Sheridan (@iamtimsheridan) said on Twitter. "Pay up, Netflix! Stop crying poverty while you dole out raises to the people on that balcony horning in on 'our' impromptu Imagine Dragons show. (which was amazing btw)."

Some non-Imagine Dragons fans, however, joked that the surprise gig would actually break the picket line. "imagine you're striking for a liveable wage then fucking imagine dragons starts performing right next to you," @fungusmilkshake said. "I'd kill myself."

Imagine Dragons Play for WGA Strikers Outside Netflix Building - May 9, 2023

Imagine Dragons join celebrities such as Pete Davidson who are wholeheartedly showing their support for the striking WGA writers. Davidson, a comedian and former SNL cast member, recently hand-delivered pizzas to striking writers in New York, as USA Today reported.

Reasons for the WGA Strike 2023

The WGA went on strike starting May 2 after an agreement couldn't be reached between the organization that represents writers in TV, movies and media and their labor union under the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

"Over the course of the negotiation, we explained how the companies' business practices have slashed our compensation and residuals and undermined our working conditions, WGA said in a statement. "Our chief negotiator, as well as writers on the committee, made clear to the studios' labor representatives that we are determined to achieve a new contract with fair pay that reflects the value of our contribution to company success and includes protections to ensure that writing survives as a sustainable profession."

The strike had already affected Foo Fighters' planned SNL performance this month. Imagine Dragons latest single is "Crushed" from their 2022 effort Mercury – Acts 1 & 2.

More Imagine Dragons Footage From the Netflix Picket Line - May 9