Rockers at the 2022 American Music Awards [PHOTOS]

On Sunday night (Nov. 20), the American Music Awards took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles where host Wayne Brady helped fete the movers and shakers in the industry over the past year. While it's no surprise that Taylor Swift dominated the night, which also featured Lionel Richie taking home the Icon Award, there were also a number of big moments for rockers too.

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Italian game changers Maneskin were both up for several awards, including Best New Artist for Maneskin (though they lost to Dove Cameron). They did eventually win for Favorite Rock Song for "Beggin'." The Rolling Stones were also nominated in the category of Favorite Touring Artist, which ultimately went to Coldplay.

Machine Gun Kelly, making a trademark fashion statement in a spiked purple suit, nabbed the honor for Favorite Rock Artist, beating out Imagine Dragons, The Lumineers, Maneskin and RHCP. And Ghost was a big surprise winner of the night, earning the award for Favorite Rock Album for the 2022 record Impera, besting some real heavyweights in the category including RHCP, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons and MGK. This was the first year the very pop-leaning AMAs introduced the Favorite Rock Album category.

Maneskin did take home one award, for Favorite Rock Song for their gritty cover of The Four Seasons classic "Beggin'." Kate Bush, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons and RHCP were also nominated in that category. In an indirect way, Maneskin were also honored as part of Elvis winning the Favorite Soundtrack category as the band contributed "If I Can Dream." And they have a chance to take home more trophies soon. Next up, Maneskin are nominated for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammys.

Though not everyone could make it to the telecast last night, here's a look at who showed up, what they wore (or didn't wear) and what they took home with them at the end of the night.

Rockers at the 2022 American Music Awards Maneskin, Machine Gun Kelly and Ghost were among the rock acts present on the red carpet and onstage at the American Music Awards.