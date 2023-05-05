Foo Fighters were due to play Saturday Night Live for the sketch TV show's 48th season finale this month, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But those plans for SNL have now been derailed due to the latest writers' strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge was set to host the season finale, sources told the celebrity news outlet, with Foo Fighters as the musical guest.

Reasons for WGA Strike 2023

The WGA went on strike starting May 2 after an agreement couldn't be reached between the organization that represents writers in TV, movies and media and their labor union under the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

"Over the course of the negotiation, we explained how the companies' business practices have slashed our compensation and residuals and undermined our working conditions, WGA said in a statement. "Our chief negotiator, as well as writers on the committee, made clear to the studios' labor representatives that we are determined to achieve a new contract with fair pay that reflects the value of our contribution to company success and includes protections to ensure that writing survives as a sustainable profession."

New Foo Fighters

Last month, Foo Fighters issued their first song since the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins and announced a new album. The song is "Rescued" and the album, out June 2, is called But Here We Are.

Iit's not yet known who will take up the drum throne for Hawkins, though rumors abound. Last year, Foo Fighters held tributes for Hawkins in Los Angeles and London. Hawkins is survived by his wife, Alison, and their children, Oliver Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh.

At the start of the year, Foo Fighters made good on a promise to fans, announcing gigs after releasing a statement last year saying they'd move forward after the drummer's March 2022 death at age 50.

"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward," the band wrote. "We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

Foo Fighters are touring this summer. Get tickets here and see the dates below.

Foo Fighters are touring this summer.

Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates

May 24 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion

May 26 – Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling

May 28 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

May 30 - Washington, D.C. @ The Atlantis

June 2 – Nurburgring, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

June 4 – Nurnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park

June 14 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

June 16 – Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amp.

June 18 – Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo

July 8 - Quebec City, Quebec @ FestivalQuebec

July 12 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Bluesfest

July 15 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Harley-Davidson fest

July 29 – Niigata Prefecture, Japan @ Fuji Rock

Aug. 4 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Aug. 8 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Aug. 10 – Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor

Aug. 11-13 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Outside Lands

Sept. 3 – Aspen, Colo. @ Jazz Aspen

Sept. 9 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ The Town

Sept. 17 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Sea.Hear.Now

Sept. 19 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans Amp.

Sept. 21 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Oct. 1 - Dana Point, Calif. @ Ohana Festival

Oct. 3 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick

Oct. 5 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Ctr