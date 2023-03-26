Is Matt Cameron Joining Foo Fighters on Tour?! See What the Pearl Jam Drummer Says

Earlier this month (March 16), The Sun speculated that Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron – as well as Angels & Airwaves’ Atom Willard – will be playing drums for Foo Fighters on their upcoming 2023 tour. According to Cameron, however, that’s simply not true, as no such plans have been made.

At the time, The Sun writer Simon Boyle wrote that an inside source told him:

The Foos have been working with a number of musicians close to Taylor [Hawkins] and the band over the past few months. Matt and Atom are front runners to drum at the gigs, the first of which is in May Primarily it will be Matt but Atom will be on rotation with him. They have both been rehearsing at Studio 606, the Foos’ studio. Matt was a great friend of Taylor’s and is very close with the Foos’ frontman Dave Grohl. The final arrangements are being put in place but it’s looking very likely that Matt will be playing those gigs across the US in summer.

In a brief Instagram story posted yesterday (March 25) – on the one-year anniversary of Hawkins’ death – Cameron stated: “FYI the internet rumors are false, I haven’t joined the Foos” (with a heart emoji at the end).

As of this writing, neither he nor Foo Fighters have elaborated on the report elsewhere, and as noted by Spin, Foo Fighters “have yet to comment publicly on who will actually be playing drums for them” during their forthcoming live shows.

Of course, Cameron was indeed friends with Hawkins; he even led Pearl Jam’s cover of “Cold Day in the Sun” last May, as well as performed at the second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert last September.

READ MORE: Matt Cameron Says His Taylor Hawkins Remarks ‘Were Taken Out of Context,’ Apologizes to Foo Fighters

In other Pearl Jam news, their song “All or None” (from 2002’s Riot Act) was featured in a late February episode of HBO’s The Last of Us (“Left Behind”).

As for Foo Fighters and Hawkins, you can watch 100 drummers join Belgian garage rockers Black Box Revelation’s tribute performance of “My Hero.” Also, insult master and top-notch guitarist Wolfgang Van Halen recently claimed that touring with Foo Fighters would be a “dream” because “the way [Dave Grohl] started Foo Fighters” was his “biggest influence” in terms of starting Mammoth WVH.

Regarding Foo Fighters’ upcoming tour, it’s set to kick off on May 24 in New Hampshire and includes stints at Festival D'été de Quebec and Louder Than Life. You can see the full list of dates below, as well as grab your tickets here.

Also, scroll down to catch a clip of Cameron playing “Low” with Foo Fighters at the aforementioned Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert.

Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates

May 24 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion

May 26 – Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling

May 28 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

June 2 – Nurburgring, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

June 4 – Nurnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park

June 14 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP *

June 16 – Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amp.

June 18 – Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo

July 8 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival D'été de Quebec

July 12 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Bluesfest

July 15 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Harley-Davidson fest

July 29 – Niigata Prefecture, Japan @ Fuji Rock

Aug. 11 - 13 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Outside Lands Festivals

Sept. 3 – Aspen, Colo. @ Jazz Aspen

Sept. 9 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ The Town

Sept. 17 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Sea.Hear.Now

Sept. 21 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Matt Cameron + Foo Fighters – “Low” at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert (Sept. 27, 2022)