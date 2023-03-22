2023 Festival D’été de Quebec Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Green Day, Weezer + More

It's become an annual rite of summer passage in Canada as the Festival D'été de Quebec returns for its 55th year, giving music fans 11 days of stellar entertainment. This year's run takes place July 6-16, from their massive main stage at the historic Plains of Abraham (which holds up to 80,000 fans) to venues across the city for more intimate performances. And it's shaping up to be another great year with Foo Fighters, Green Day, Weezer, Lana Del Rey, Pitbull, Zach Bryan, Lil Durk, Illenium, Les Cowboys Fringants, Les Trois Accords and Imagine Dragons among the 2023 headliners.

And that's just the start of the talent that will take part in this year's run. Lamb of God, Bad Religion, Protest the Hero, Ann Wilson of Heart, Cypress Hill, The War on Drugs, The Smile, Meet Me @ The Altar, Billy Talent, Grandson, Fit for an Autopsy, White Reaper, Starcrawler, Streetlight Manifesto, Christine & The Queens, Vance Joy, Alvvays, Jessie Reyez, Sudan Archives, Nervo, SYML, Tank and the Bangas, The Budos Band and many more have also signed on. They're among over 200 artists in total that will grace the festival stages and you can see the full lineup by day listed below.

Passes for the 2023 Festival D'été de Quebec are now on sale. FEQ passes are fully transferable–fans can share with friends and family if unable to attend one of the 11 days–and are available for $140 CAD (or about $12.72 CAD per day!).

You can find out more festival information and choose your pass options at the festival website.

