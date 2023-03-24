Watch 100 Drummers Join ‘My Hero’ Tribute to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins

We're coming upon the one year anniversary since Taylor Hawkins death, and to honor the legendary Foo Fighters drummer, Belgian garage rock outfit Black Box Revelation joined with 100 drummers to record and film an uplifting performance of "My Hero" in tribute to Hawkins.

The moving performance was organized by Studio Brussel, with the musical event taking place at the Sportplaeis Antwerp in Belgium, which was the last Belgian venue that Hawkins had played with Foo Fighters prior to his passing.

In a statement, the members of Black Box Revelation offered, "Taylor Hawkins was the best drummer of our times. Honoring him with this tribute was an experience we will never forget."

Gino Kesteloot, one of the participating musicians, added, "It's the first time I played together with 100 other drummers. It sounded great, I even got goosebumps all over my body! Wonderful to honor our hero this way."

As you can see in the video, Black Box Revelation performed on an elevated platform while drummers of all ages surrounded the band on all sides, taking on the classic Foo Fighters song from their The Colour and The Shape album. Though Hawkins joined the band after the recording of the album, "My Hero" remained a highlight of Foo Fighters sets that he played over 900 times during his time with the group.

Black Box Revelation + 100 Drummers Pay Tribute to Taylor Hawkins With "My Hero"

Taylor Hawkins died on March 25, 2022 at the age of 50. The group had been scheduled to perform in Bogota, Colombia at the Festival Estero Picnic, with a Lollapalooza Brasil headline appearance scheduled for later that weekend in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

The group immediately canceled their dates for the remainder of the year as they returned home to mourn the death of their bandmate. But in the fall of 2022, they eventually returned to the stage with a pair of tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles where they were joined by a star-studded lineup of musicians playing the music that the drummer loved.

To start off 2023, Foo Fighters issued a statement concerning their future, which read, "As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us."

"Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were—and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward."

"We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again—and we will soon—he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

Soon after, they began booking tour dates for 2023. At present, it has not been revealed who will sit behind the kit for Foo Fighters when they return to the concert stage. You can get your Foo Fighters tickets for 2023 here.

Back in February, Foo Fighters paid tribute to Hawkins on his birthday, utilizing a black-and-white photo of the drummer. Their post simply read, "Miss you much."