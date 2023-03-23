Wolfgang Van Halen Names His Two ‘Dream’ Bands to Tour With

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH has already opened for some legendary groups in the past, but during a recent conversation with Loudwire Nights' Kevin Vargas, the rocker named his two "dream" bands that he wants to tour with.

Mammoth WVH have played with Guns N' Roses in the past, and they're currently on the road with Alter Bridge. This summer, they'll open for Metallica, as well as Def Leppard and Motley Crue, so it's safe to say that the band will get to perform for some massive audiences throughout the year. But who else is on Van Halen's bucket list to tour with?

"The two dreams — I mean, if Guns N' Roses and Metallica aren't already just the most insane dream coming true — would be AC/DC, because that was like my band with my dad, that was our favorite band. And Foo Fighters, because Dave [Grohl] is like, when it comes to Mammoth, and the way he started Foo Fighters, is my biggest influence for sure," Van Halen said.

"I'm super lucky to be in the position I am, it's very humbling... For my friends, like Mark [Tremonti], to want us to be touring with them. Or, I met Lars [Ulrich] at the Taylor Hawkins tribute, and then we got a request for our management [for us] to open for Metallica now," he continued. "It's a really insane thing to be a part of, and I'm just thankful. It's an honor to have people see merit in what I do separately, and not because of my name."

Van Halen just released the first single from his second Mammoth WVH album yesterday (March 22) called "Another Celebration at the End of the World." The album, titled Mammoth II, will be available Aug. 4, and will apparently see the rocker get a little heavier and more adventurous in regards to its sound.

"I think I let some of what I personally enjoy a bit more, like I think I let the heavier influences creep in on this album. It's a bit of a heavier album in comparison [to the first]," Van Halen explained. "And I think I challenged myself vocally and on guitar as well, I think coming into this album with that confidence I was talking about after touring for about two years, I felt ready to kind of challenge myself."

