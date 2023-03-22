Wolfgang Van Halen has been laying the groundwork recently, and now we can confirm that a second Mammoth WVH album is on the release schedule. The album is titled Mammoth II, and there's new music to share as well with the release of the new track, "Another Celebration at the End of the World."

Much like his previous album, Wolfgang took the lead, writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation on the record. He did call in producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette to oversee the recording.

Kicking off promotion is the new song, "Another Celebration at the End of the World," an upbeat track with an undeniable foot-stomping beat that also features an absolutely scintillating mid-song guitar solo.

“I knew that I wanted the new album to contain elements of what people heard on the debut, but also giving me a chance to branch out a bit. ‘Another Celebration At The End Of the World’ is definitely a song that showcases what people can expect from the new album. It is a high-energy rocker with some fun guitar moments on it. I also pushed myself vocally and it is a song I can’t wait to get out and play live. I can see it being a fixture in our live set moving forward,” explains Wolfgang Van Halen

Wolfgang has a little fun with his "do it all" persona, picking up after the "Don't Back Down" video getting frustrated and firing all the other Wolfgang's from his band and replacing them with his live band. You can take a listen to the song and check out the Gordy De St. Jear-directed video below.

Mammoth WVH, "Another Celebration at the End of the World"

Mammoth WVH, "Another Celebration at the End of the World" Lyrics

Lookin' for another reason

Lookin' for a little bit of anything

Oh give me something to believe in

A little nothing just to get me by now Hey baby

your eyes 'll always give it away

Yeah baby

TIl carry you to another day We're on the right track now

You're every sight and sound

A kiss, a casket, and all our rights and wrongs

We're gonna take it back somehow Now we're all alone

through blood and bone

You're all I want somehow but

Now it's all our own

so don't lose hope

think it's time we take the throne I think we made another mistake

How many more can we take?

Hear what you're saying but it's fake

I had it coming it was written there all over your face Hey baby

Your life will always follow in tow

Yeah baby

You know it's just another celebration at the end of the world We're on the right track now

You're every sight and sound

A kiss, a casket, and all our rights and wrongs

We're gonna take it back somehow

As stated, the song will feature on the new album, which is on schedule for an Aug. 4 release through BMG. Pre-orders are currently available here.

READ MORE: Wolfgang Van Halen Names Metal Band That Inspired Songs on New Mammoth WVH Album

Meanwhile, Wolfgang has made significant inroads scheduling out his touring for the next year. There are dates booked with Alter Bridge, Metallica and as part of the Motley Crue/Def Leppard trek. See all of the tour dates listed below the new album information and get tickets here.

Mammoth WVH, Mammoth II Album Artwork + Track Listing

mammoth wvh, mammoth II album artwork BMG loading...

1. Right?

2. Like a Pastime

3. Another Celebration At The End Of The World

4. Miles Above Me

5. Take a Bow

6. Optimist

7. I’m Alright

8. Erase Me

9. Waiting

10. Better Than You

Mammoth WVH 2023-2024 Tour

March 23 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre *

March 25 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino *

March 26 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino *

March 28 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House Of Blues *

March 29 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre *

March 31 – Reno, Nev. @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino *

Apr 1 – Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava Theater *

Apr 27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA #

May 19 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France #

May 26 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion #

May 29 – Berlin, DE @ Hole44

May 30 – Frankfurt, DE @ Das Bett

Jun 1 – Köln, DE @ Gebäude 9

Jun 3 – Tilburg, NL @ Poppodium 013 *

Jun 6 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy Edinburgh *

Jun 8 – Castle Donington, Derby, UK @ Download Festival

Jun 10 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

Jun 13 – Stockholm, SE @ Gröna Lund *

Jun 15 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

Jun 16 – Göteborg, SE @ Ullevi #

Jun 17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell Festival 2023

Jun 20 – Ludwigsburg, DE @ Mhp Arena *

Jun 21 – Graz, AT @ Kasematten – Schlossbergbühne

Jun 23 - Naz-sciaves - Natz-schabs, ITA @ Aspen Flair 2023

Jun 24 – Grenchen, CH @ Summerside Festival

Jun 26 - Villeurbanne, FR @ Transbordeur *

Jun 28 – Lisboa, PT @ Evil Live Festival

Jun 29 - Viveiro, ES @ Resurrection Fest 2023

Jul 1 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium ^

Jul 4 - Rathfarnham, IE @ Marlay Park ^

Jul 6 – Saltmarket, UK @ Glasgow Green ^

Aug 4 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium #

Aug 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Olympic Stadium #

Aug 16 – Springfield, Ill. @ Illinois State Fair 2023 *

Aug 18 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium #

Aug 25 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium #

Sep 1 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium #

Sep 3 – Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma

Nov 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center #

Nov 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field #

2024

May 24 - München, DE @ Olympiastadion München #

Jun 7 – Felsinki, FI @ Helsinki Olympic Stadium #

Jun 14 - Copenhagen, DK @ Telia Parken #

Jul 5 - Warszawa, PL @ PGE Narodowy #

Jul 12 – Madrid, ES @ Cívitas Metropolitano #

Aug 2 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium #

Aug 9 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field #

Aug 16 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium #

Aug 23 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium #

Aug 30 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field Event Center #

Sep 20 – Mexico @ Foro Sol #

Sep 27 – Mexico @ Foro Sol #

* Supporting Alter Bridge

# Supporting Metallica

^ Supporting Def Leppard/Motley Crüe

# Supporting Metallica