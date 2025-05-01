All the Cameos in Mammoth’s New ‘The End’ Video

Though Wolfgang Van Halen is definitely the star of Mammoth's new video for "The End," you'll likely catch a few familiar faces in the zombie-themed video.

The clip serves as a throwback not only to the '80s, but has a tie in to the band's previous videos as well within the plot. And the video even includes some nods to the past of director Robert Rodriguez and horror effects icon Greg Nicotero. But part of the fun is picking out all the guest cameos throughout the video.

Mammoth, "The End"

Who Made Guest Cameos in Mammoth's "The End" Video

The first cameo comes at the very top of the video with actor-entrepreneur Danny Trejo serving as the first contact for the Mammoth boys as they arrive at the club in which they're playing.

Trejo sets off major red flags when he tells the band, "Do us a favor. Don't play loud." He further teases, "Some of our customers are sensitive to loud noises." He then tells Mammoth drummer Garrett Whitlock, "Brushes not sticks."

And we soon learn why this was a crucial piece of intel when the band totally decides to disregard the warning.

Slash is next up. Mammoth WVH have previously played shows with Slash and both Wolfgang Van Halen and Slash had a hand in the Barbie soundtrack music.

Funnily enough, throughout most of the mayhem going on in the club with the creatures of the night, Slash seems virtually unaffected in any way, shape or form.

The same can't be said for his bandmate Myles Kennedy, who turns up for nice night at the club only to have to fight off the creatures of the night before eventually succumbing and becoming one himself. In fact, Myles is one of the creatures closing in on Wolfgang toward the end of the clip. That's no way to treat a friend.

And finally, one of the other significant cameos in the video is that of Wolfgang's mother, actress Valerie Bertinelli, who shows off her badass self fending off the creatures in the crowd.

Other Easter Eggs in the Mammoth "The End" Video

The clip starts off and ends with an homage to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video as the phrase, "Due to my strong personal convictions, I wish to stress that this film in no way endorses a belief in the occult" that is credited to Jackson, but also shared by Wolfgang Van Halen.

At the end of the video, while Wolfgang has safely escaped his fate, or so we think, he turns to the camera displaying yellow eyes much like Jackson's central character from the "Thriller" video.

There's also another great '80s throwback as the creatures in the club throw together a series of tables in front of the stage and Wolfgang gladly takes this as a chance to stroll along the tables doing a solo much like his father Eddie Van Halen did in the "Hot for Teacher" video.

The video also serves as a nice throwback for director Robert Rodriquez who helmed the clip. One of Rodriguez's early box office successes was From Dusk to Dawn, a film that focused on a horrific fate of a club populated by several creatures of the night that two unassuming patrons soon discover.

Horror effects icon Greg Nicotero offered his talents to the video to create zombies, werewolves and vampires within the video.

As for the nod to previous videos, Wolfgang has played up in past clips the idea that he's played all the instruments on his records by surrounding himself with a group of "Wolfgangs" that he eventually fires in past videos in favor of his touring band. But it's the Wolfgangs that were revealed to have set up the horrific encounter as a way to regain their presence in his band.

About "The End" + The Future

While the video is fun, we should point out that "The End" is the first blistering new song from Mammoth's (who have now dropped the WVH) next record.

“I’ve had the tapping idea on the intro for ‘The End’ since before Mammoth. I was able to fit it into this world. It’s still over-the-top and shreddy, but it’s also melodic and controlled. Overall, I was doing some different things on the record, and I knew this was going to be a big step. Once we finished ‘The End,’ it felt really special to me,” explains Wolfgang Van Halen.

While full album details are still forthcoming, one thing the band can reveal is that a short fall headline tour is in the future. The run will kick off with a still to be announced Halloween show, followed by dates running from Nov. 1 in Las Vegas through a Dec. 7 finale. See all the stops below and get your ticketing information through the band's website.

Mammoth Fall 2025 Headline Tour

Oct. 31 – Show information to come soon

Nov. 1 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Nov. 4 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Nov/ 5 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Nov. 7 – Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues

Nov. 8 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Nov. 9 – Charlotte, N.C. 2 The Fillmore

Nov. 11 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov. 12 – Show information to come soon

Nov. 14 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

Nov. 15 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Nov. 18 – Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

Nov. 19 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 20 – Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!

Nov. 22 – Onamia, Minn. @ Grand Casino Mille Lacs Event Center

Nov. 23 – Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center

Nov. 25 – Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory at The District

Nov. 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Nov. 28 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Nov. 29 – Show information to come soon

Dec. 2 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Dec. 3 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Dec. 6 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Dec. 7 – Show information to come soon