The throwbacks are limited to Mammoth's "The End" video as Wolfgang Van Halen reveals that one portion of the song features him using his father Eddie Van Halen's iconic "Frankenstein" guitar.

The legendary instrument featured in Van Halen videos during the '80s and its unique look and style became synonymous with the band.

Throughout his time in Mammoth, Wolfgang has put considerable thought into when he would and would not tap into the rich musical legacy left by his father and for the song "The End," he decided to break out the famous guitar for at least one portion of the song.

Where Can You Hear Eddie's "Frankenstein" Guitar in Mammoth's "The End"?

In video shared to his socials, Wolfgang reveals that he used the iconic guitar while "tracking the slap part of The End."

He adds, "Fun fact, I recorded the main tapping of the song, and the slap part with the Frankenstein! Makes me feel closer to Pop that such an important part of his history can live with mine every time I record."

Wolf included video of himself playing the instrument as it plays out within the song and then check out the track in full with its corresponding video below.

Mammoth, "The End"

About Eddie Van Halen's Frankenstein Guitar + Wolf's Mammoth Usage

Over the years, the iconic guitar has been called both "Frankenstein" and "Frankenstrat," but during a 2024 appearance on the Shred With Shifty podcast, Wolfgang Van Halen officially confirmed, “Officially, on the case, it says Frankenstein. But people call it whatever they want."

"Dad never really had a name for it, it’s just what people called it," Wolf explained, "But officially on the case, for the nerds that really want to know, it says 'Frankenstein,' so that’s what I say."

Over the decades, Frankenstein has undergone countless modifications, but what was the most recent big update?

"Most likely the bridge," Wolfgang estimates, stating, "The Floyd [Rose] looks like it's from this century." He also believes the strings were last changed in 2015.

It should be noted that "The End" is not the first time Wolfgang has used the instrument in Mammoth. It also appears on the song "Take a Bow" from the band's second album.

"I think this solo marked an evolution in my own songwriting and solo playing for Mammoth that it felt really cool to commemorate that with a little bit of dad on top of it," he told Chris Shiflett of his reason for breaking it out on "Take a Bow."

"These instruments aren't being played," he goes on, "and I thought it would be really fun to have it played on my music and have it be there forever [as] a little part of dad joining with me on it. It just felt like the right moment."

READ MORE: David Lee Roth Recalls His Part in Designing Eddie Van Halen's 'Frankenstrat' Guitar

The guitar was also used on portions of "Mammoth" and "Feel" from Mammoth's debut album. "You feel the history. It's kind of terrifying holding it, just because arguably it is the most famous guitar in musical history. It's definitely quite the thing to hold it," he told Total Guitar in 2021.

Van Halen, "Hot for Teacher"

Wolfgang Van Halen + Mammoth in 2025

"The End" is the first blistering new song from Mammoth's (who have now dropped the WVH) next record. However details of the third release from the group have yet to be announced.

One thing the band can reveal is that a short fall headline tour is in the future. The run will kick off with a still to be announced Halloween show, followed by dates running from Nov. 1 in Las Vegas through a Dec. 7 finale. Get your ticketing information through the band's website.