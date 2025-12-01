Enter to Win a Signed Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth Guitar

How would you like to win a Wolfgang Van Halen-signed Mammoth guitar? Luckily the Mammoth frontman was willing to drop his signature on his standard Wolfgang EVH guitar and you now have a chance to win the instrument courtesy of the Loudwire Nights radio show.

It's been another big year for the Mammoth leader as he just issued his third studio album, The End, which has garnered plenty of raves as the multi-instrumentalist continues to push boundaries with newfound confidence in delivering one his best records to date.

The End gave us that blistering title track, along with such standouts as "The Spell," "I Really Wanna" and "Same Old Song" that show some musical growth. And while Wolf continues to play all the instruments on his records, there's some particularly great guitar work here and now you could have one of his Mammoth guitars for yourself. Whether for play or display, it's definitely something to treasure.

So how can you win this guitar? Simply use the entry form provided below to provide your contact details. If your name is chosen, we'll reach out using those details for you to receive the guitar. But first, you need to enter. Be sure to do so before the Monday, Dec. 8 conclusion of this contest.

