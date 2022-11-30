Paramore, Imagine Dragons + More Booked for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest 2023

The fourth annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest has just unveiled most of its 2023 lineup, which includes Paramore, Imagine Dragons and Dave Matthews Band as well as other special guests.

The three-day event will directly precede Super Bowl LVII, which will be held on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home to the NFL's Cardinals. The league's 32 teams will continue to play out the remaining weeks of the regular season before the playoffs will eventually determine which AFC and NFC teams will compete in the big game.

But before those yet-to-be-determined teams take the field, a handful of musical acts will take the stage at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona from Feb. 9 through 11.

See the full daily lineups further down the page.

Speaking about the event, Lane Joyce, director of experiential marketing for Bud Light, says (via Billboard) “Music and football are core to Bud Light’s DNA, and we’re thrilled to bring our annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest to Phoenix. Beyond the Super Bowl itself, our three-day festival has become the marquee event of Super Bowl week. This year, we have an all-star line-up of musicians from various genres, ensuring we have something for all fans whether they’re traveling early for the game or live right here In Arizona.”

Ralph Marchetta, general manager of Footprint Center adds, “Super Bowl Music Fest is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and Footprint Center is honored to be this year’s host. We look forward to welcoming fans for three nights of incredible music and showcasing downtown Phoenix as an entertainment destination."

Tickets for the 2023 installment of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will go on sale on Dec. 2 at 10AM local time at this location.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest 2023 Daily Lineups

Thursday, Feb. 9 — Paramore + Special Guest (TBA)

Friday, Feb. 10 — Dave Matthews Band with special guest DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak all vinyl set)

Saturday, Feb. 11 — Imagine Dragons, Kane Brown

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest 2023, Paramore, Imagine Dragons, Dave Matthew Bands Bud Light loading...