In-N-Out Burger has officially launched a Battle of the Bands competition where the winner will go on to perform at the popular fast food chain restaurant's 75th anniversary festival, which will be taking place this fall.

Bands of all musical styles are welcome to enter, but one of the primary stipulations is that the group must contain at least three members, including a singer and musicians playing live instruments. In other words, one individual can't just submit a video of themselves singing to anything that's been pre-recorded and it needs to be an honest band effort.

It's just $75 to enter and Lynsi Snyder, the President and owner of the In-N-Out franchise will personally select the winner in consultation with the burger joint's company band, .48 Special, a play on the name of iconic rockers .38 Special.

The company band, alongside ZZ Top and 311, are all set to perform at the anniversary fest on Oct. 22 at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, California.

Requirements to Enter

Submissions will be accepted June 26 - Aug. 4.

All performers must be at least 18 years old.

Bands must consist of a minimum of THREE performers, including a singer and musicians with live instruments.

All genres of music throughout the decades are accepted.

Video submissions should not exceed six minutes and should feature up to 3 songs.

Winners will be chosen by In-N-Out President/Owner Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson and In-N-Out Burger company band, .48 Special. Winners will be announced September 1st.

Entry fee is $75 with proceeds benefiting the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation.

Head here for more information, including FAQ and how to submit your band.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne Meeting Mac Sabbath Parody Band Is Outrageous

About the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation

Founded by Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson and Sean ellingson in 2016, the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to "free people from being enslaved to any person or substance."

The foundation "exists to create, educate and assist in solutions to eliminate human trafficking and help individuals and their families experience complete freedom and healing from substance abuse."

Learn more about Slave 2 Nothing Foundation here.

About In-N-Out Burger's 75th Anniversary Festival

Taking place on Oct. 22 at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, featuring ZZ Top, 311 and company band .48 Special, as well as the winner of the Battle of the Bands.

Visit the fest website for tickets and additional information.

Heavy Metal Burgers Hamburgers from rock + metal themed restaurants around the world.