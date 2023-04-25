Nu-metal was at its peak in the early 2000s, and this year marks the 20th anniversary for a lot of big records that came out during that time. It seems that the genre may be making a comeback, though, as interest in nu-metal is the highest it's been in nearly 20 years, according to Google.

Though Korn technically spearheaded the genre in the mid-'90s, nu-metal didn't really take off until a few years later, and was really one of the biggest musical styles of the early 2000s. Linkin Park, Papa Roach, Limp Bizkit, Evanescence and Disturbed were just some of the other big names that eventually became associated with the label, and a lot of them have put out some type of release over the last few years, whether it was a new album or a massive reissue of an older one.

A Twitter account named Crazy Ass Moments in Nu Metal History shared a Google trends graph for the search term "nu metal" dated from Jan. 1, 2004 until now, and the interest is currently at its peak for that timeframe. Google only started tracking the trends in January of 2004, so it's unclear what the interest level was prior to that date, but the internet wasn't that advanced back then anyway.

There seemed to be a decrease in interest in nu-metal starting in late 2009, and it stayed at a pretty consistent level throughout the 2010s. But, around April of 2021, it started to climb again. Two years later, the people can't seem to be getting enough it nu-metal.

READ MORE: How 15 Nu-Metal Musicians Felt About Being Called 'Nu-Metal'

Korn celebrate their 30th anniversary this year, and their self-titled debut turns 30 in late 2024. Linkin Park just released a 20th anniversary edition of their sophomore album Meteora, and released three songs that were recorded during that era, but didn't make the final track list. One of the songs, titled "Lost," debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock & Alternative Airplay chart a week after it came out, which is a huge feat for a band that isn't currently active.

A Netflix series documenting the chaos of Woodstock '99 came out in August of 2022, which also may have led to a spike in nu-metal searches, considering Korn, Limp Bizkit, Godsmack and Kid Rock were among the performers at the event.

Plus, there are some other artists that have gained momentum over the last few years that are evidently inspired by nu-metal, including Code Orange, Tetrarch and even Hardy, who started his career as a country songwriter, but has since released his own rock material that's reminiscent of nu-metal in its own ways.

Are we entering a nu-metal revival? Time will tell, but in the meantime, see the Google trends graph and a few newer nu-metal artists to watch out for, according to the Crazy Ass Moments in Nu Metal History Twitter account.