Don't fret, North America! "The Legacy of the Beast" is coming your way in the fall of 2022 as Iron Maiden have just announced a North American leg for their world tour.

This latest leg of shows will hit certain cities that the band has not performed in for many years, making this a treat for Iron Maiden fans hungry for a show, and given that it's a "Legacy of the Beast" show, these fans will be getting a decades-spanning set list that includes classic cuts as well as songs form their latest Senjutsu studio album.

Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood comments, “Next summer we will finally get to play the huge European stadium tour for The Legacy Of The Beast, and the new show will be even more spectacular so after our visit to Rock in Rio early September 2022 we decided to take it back to our fans in North America too, but in cities or venues we didn’t play in 2019, including some we haven’t visited in many years like El Paso, Spokane, Sioux Falls, Columbus, Hamilton, Ottawa and Greensboro."

He adds, "We’ll be making a couple of additions and changes to the production and setlist to include some songs from our new album Senjutsu and are making the 2022 version of Legacy of the Beast even more spectacular than the acclaimed original show. You can be sure that we will still be featuring all the 'hits' and the key elements of the original tour like the Spitfire, Icarus, Hell, flamethrowers and pyro and the rest - but we will shake it up a bit and Trooper Eddie will have serious competition in the new Senjutsu ‘world’ we are adding.”

Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson adds, “We’re really looking forward to our return to North America so we can bring The Legacy of the Beast show to places we didn’t get to in 2019 and to other cities we’ve not played for many years. I’m really excited about the new additions and changes to the stage production and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got planned. The whole band has really enjoyed the Legacy Tour and now we just can’t wait get back out on the road to play live, have fun and see everyone again!”

Maiden will also bring along Trivium on all dates between the El Paso tour opener on Sept. 11 and Spokane on Sept. 30, at which point Within Temptation will take over the opening spot for the remaining October shows. Check out the full list of dates, cities and venues listed below.

Fans can also register for first access to tickets via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform from now through 10PM ET on Dec. 5. The Verified Fan pre-sale kicks off Dec. 8 at 10AM local time. Plus, there will be a Iron Maiden fan club pre-sale starting Dec. 7 at 10AM local time. The pre-sales all end on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10PM local time, with the general public on-sale starting Friday, Dec. 10 at 10AM local time. Check the band's website for ticketing details and there will also be a Trooper VIP Hospitality upgrade package as well with details coming soon.

And if you want a taste of the tour, the band's "Legacy of the Beast" production and setlist have also inspired the band's mobile game, which is free to play on iOS and Android platforms at this location.

Iron Maiden 2022 North American Tour

Sept. 11 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Sept. 13 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Sept. 15 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Sept. 17 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 19 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Sept. 25 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 - Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Sept. 29 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 30 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Oct. 03 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Oct. 05 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Oct. 07 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Oct. 09 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Centre

Oct. 12 - Hamilton, Ontario @ First Ontario Centre

Oct. 15 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 17 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

Oct. 19 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Oct. 21 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Oct. 23 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 25 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 27 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

With Trivium on September shows

With Within Temptation on October shows