Iron Maiden have officially announced tour dates for the 2024 North American leg of The Future Past Tour.

This new tour cycle, which heavily concentrates on Maiden's latest record, Senjutsu, as well as the 1986 classic Somewhere In Time, kicked off on May 28 in Slovenia. The set features five songs apiece from the aforementioned records, and another five tracks from elsewhere in the catalog, making it another unique run in the band's storied history.

Iron Maiden closed out 2023 with three performances in Canada, which led up to the final show of the year — a high profile appearance at this year's Power Trip festival.

In 2024, fans across North America will finally have their opportunity to catch The Future Past Tour, with dates stretched from Oct. 4 in San Diego, California to Nov. 17 in San Antonio, Texas. Plus they just announced an additional November show in Chile.

Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 3 at 10AM local for the North American dates, while the Chile show will go on sale Nov. 2 at 12PM local time, with pre-sales starting earlier in the week. And if you don't see your town listed, the band says, "Future dates for 2024 will be announced in due course." Visit the band's website for more details.

See all of the scheduled stops further down the page.

In other exciting news, singer Bruce Dickinson is set to release The Mandrake Project, his first solo album since 2005, next year, with Mexico and Brazil tour dates already on the books in April and May.

Iron Maiden 2024 Tour Dates

Oct. 4 - San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 5 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

Oct. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Oct. 12 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 14 - Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center

Oct. 16 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 18 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 22 - St Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 24 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Oct. 26 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 27 - Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

Oct. 30 - Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

Nov. 1 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Nov. 2 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Nov. 6 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

Nov. 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 9 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Nov. 12 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

Nov. 13 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 16 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Nov. 17 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

Nov. 27 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

