Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American Leg of The Future Past Tour
Iron Maiden have officially announced tour dates for the 2024 North American leg of The Future Past Tour.
This new tour cycle, which heavily concentrates on Maiden's latest record, Senjutsu, as well as the 1986 classic Somewhere In Time, kicked off on May 28 in Slovenia. The set features five songs apiece from the aforementioned records, and another five tracks from elsewhere in the catalog, making it another unique run in the band's storied history.
Iron Maiden closed out 2023 with three performances in Canada, which led up to the final show of the year — a high profile appearance at this year's Power Trip festival.
In 2024, fans across North America will finally have their opportunity to catch The Future Past Tour, with dates stretched from Oct. 4 in San Diego, California to Nov. 17 in San Antonio, Texas. Plus they just announced an additional November show in Chile.
Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 3 at 10AM local for the North American dates, while the Chile show will go on sale Nov. 2 at 12PM local time, with pre-sales starting earlier in the week. And if you don't see your town listed, the band says, "Future dates for 2024 will be announced in due course." Visit the band's website for more details.
See all of the scheduled stops further down the page.
READ MORE: Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces 2024 Solo Album 'The Mandrake Project' + Tour Dates
In other exciting news, singer Bruce Dickinson is set to release The Mandrake Project, his first solo album since 2005, next year, with Mexico and Brazil tour dates already on the books in April and May.
Iron Maiden 2024 Tour Dates
Oct. 4 - San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 5 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
Oct. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
Oct. 12 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 14 - Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center
Oct. 16 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 18 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
Oct. 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 22 - St Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 24 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Oct. 26 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 27 - Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
Oct. 30 - Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell
Nov. 1 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Nov. 2 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Nov. 6 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center
Nov. 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 9 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Nov. 12 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
Nov. 13 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Nov. 16 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Nov. 17 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
Nov. 27 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
