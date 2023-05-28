Iron Maiden Play ‘Alexander the Great’ Live for First Time Ever

At the first date of The Future Past tour in Slovenia today (May 28), Iron Maiden played the Somewhere in Time closer "Alexander the Great" live for the first time ever.

The tour pays special attention to both Senjutsu, Iron Maiden's latest album, as well as their 1986 classic Somewhere in Time. The metal legends opened the show with "Caught Somewhere in Time," marking the first live performance of the aforementioned's album's opener since 1987. "Stranger In a Strange Land" was also played live for the first time since 1999 and "Heaven Can Wait" entered the set for the first time since 2008.

That's just a sampling of the rarities, which were joined by live debuts of four Senjutsu tracks.

The appearance of "Alexander the Great" is the biggest surprise. Since The Future Past tour was announced, fans have speculated that this may finally be the tour where Maiden decide to play the cult favorite.

Watch fan-filmed footage of the first live performance of "Alexander the Great" below.

Iron Maiden, "Alexander the Great" (May 28, 2023)

Iron Maiden Setlist — May 28, 2023

01. "Caught Somewhere in Time" (first time since 1987)

02. "Stranger in a Strange Land" (first time since 1999)

03. "The Writing on the Wall"

04. "Days of Future Past" (live debut"

05. "The Time Machine" (live debut)

06. "The Prisoner" (first time since 2014)

07. "Death of the Celts" (live debut)

08. "Can I Play With Madness" (first time since 2014)

09. "Heaven Can Wait" (first time since 2008)

10. "Alexander the Great" (live debut)