Bruce Dickinson Invites Iron Maiden Fans to ‘Belshazzar’s Feast’ in New Video

Iron Maiden have been up to something big in recent weeks, dropping clues all over the internet as fans scramble to piece it all together. Things are really heating up now that singer Bruce Dickinson has formally invited fans to attend 'Belshazzar's Feast' on July 15.

All of the hints the band has dropped so far are related to two things — Belshazzar's Feast, as seen on T-shirt designs and posters bearing the same imagery which have been spread all across the internet and in various physical locations, and 'WOTW' which fans have presumed means 'Writing on the Wall.'

The story of Belshazzar's Feast is taken from the Book of Daniel in the Bible and is the origin of the everyday expression of seeing the writing on the wall — meaning an event of some sort is imminent.

Appearing in the balcony of a lavish theater (in a video clip tweeted by Maiden, seen below), Dickinson bellowed, "July the 15th. Rain or shine. Heaven or hell, man or beast, you're invited to Belshazzar's Feast. But your mum can’t come."

July 15 has been of significance lately, as the calendar date is one that was featured on the numerous Belshazzar's Feast flyers that have circulated. Those flyers also bore the words "Heaven or Hell," "Man or Beast" and "Live Forever," two of which Dickinson regurgitated in the brief new video clip.

Watch the video, which came at the conclusion of a digital Seventh Son of a Seventh Son listening party, below. To sort through the myriad of clues Maiden have been leaving leading up to the increasingly anticipated July 15 date, head here.

The prevailing presumption is that Iron Maiden will soon be releasing new music, which will be their first since the 2015 album The Book of Souls. One can never be too sure of these things, however, so it's best to just stay tuned and see what happens on July 15.

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden will take their 'Legacy of the Beast' tour production back out on the road next year on another European run. Go here to see all the upcoming dates.

