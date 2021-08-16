Metallica's legendary Black Album turned 30 years old last week, and Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson is among those who've praised the album, saying it helped push metal into the mainstream.

"Ourselves, Judas Priest and Pantera all reached a crossroads where we had the chance to really step up to the next level. But none of us had the balls to do it. Metallica did, though," the frontman told Classic Rock.

"You have to give them huge credit for grabbing the opportunity when it came up, taking the risk and deservedly reaping the enormous rewards. You cannot underestimate their achievement with [The Black Album]."

The vocalist went on to express his admiration for how the controlled sound of all of the songs on the record, especially as a result of the work of producer Bob Rock.

"It was very effective. It undoubtedly did help push metal into the mainstream," he assured, though adding that Iron Maiden wouldn't ever create an album with that blueprint.

"We could never do an album like that, because we’re not that under control, and we don’t want to be," he explained. "With us, the wheels would fall off the bus and we’d end up firing the producer!"

