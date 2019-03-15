Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson does not see retirement being in sight for the band. He recently sat down with Andreu Buenafuente on "Late Motiv," a Spanish talk show, and discussed his history with the band, airplanes and Maiden's future. Watch the full interview below.

"As far as I'm concerned anyway, I don't see any reason why we should ever retire," Dickinson says. "As an airline captain, I was always told that nobody ever dies on an airplane. Even if the guy's head is severed from his body, he's not dead, because...if somebody says, 'The guy's head has fallen off,' you go, 'Well, is he dead?' And they say, 'Well, he's not dead until somebody legally says he's dead.' So, nobody dies until somebody stands up and says, 'Yup. He's definitely dead.' 'Ha! You're responsible then. You've killed him.' So, it's the same with rock and roll bands. We will never die. Even if we are actually dead, we will still never actually die."

Iron Maiden's 'Legacy of the Beast' U.S. tour will pick up in July in Sunrise, Fla., and they recently added two more shows in New York and Mexico City to their schedule.

"We gave a lot of thought to the set list for this tour as the songs needed to follow the narrative of the changing worlds of the stage show. We feel we ended up with a very strong and well-balanced set mixing songs we haven't played in many years like 'Flight of Icarus', 'Sign of the Cross' and 'The Clansman,'" bassist Steve Harris says. See the rest of the dates here.