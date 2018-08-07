Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson is known as being one of the more energetic performers in rock with full command of the stage, but even the best slip up sometimes. During last night's show in Manchester, England, Dickinson took a tumble but was able to laugh it off afterward.

During the performance of "2 Minutes to Midnight," Dickinson had perched himself on top of a riser, egging the crowd on as he sang, but he lost his footing as he prepared to exit his spot and took a tumble downward to the front of the stage. Dickinson caught himself before he tumbled completely off the stage, but did give an exasperated flop at the end before picking himself up and resuming the performance.

After the song ended, the singer said with a smile, "The things you do to suffer for your fucking art," before joking about his underwear. Watch video footage of the tumble in the players above and below.

Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" tour is currently making its way through England, with dates remaining in Birmingham and London. Get details here.

