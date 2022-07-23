Fans Board Iron Maiden-Branded ‘Train 666’ to Get to Show in Sweden

Getting to an Iron Maiden show in style is no longer just reserved for the band. The UK heavy metal giants are known for famously using their own plane to get to shows (often steered by singer/pilot Bruce Dickinson himself), but now they're extending some luxury accommodations to fans.

In Sweden on Friday night, 300 lucky people got to ride the exclusive "Train 666" to Iron Maiden's gig in Gothenburg, Sweden. From front to caboose, the whole locomotive was specially outfitted in trademark Iron Maiden artwork and décor. And passengers were greeted with a one-of-a-kind goodie bag filled with a mask of mascot Eddie, a poster and an exclusive red vinyl record with "Stratego" on one side and "The Number Of The Beast" on the other side, designed - per the band's orders - to look like a bootleg.

"Sweden has always been important to Maiden so we thought they deserved us to go an extra 110%, and we wanted to put on an experience and event for their fans," said Darren Edwards (international products manager at Warner Music) in a video tour posted by Sveriges Television in Sweden.

He added, "The whole band flew in early, Steve's playing futbol the day before the show, as he often does when he's in Sweden, Nicko is probably playing golf ...so there's just this special connection, they love Sweden, and they know the fans are really special over here."

A Video Tour Of Iron Maiden's "Train 666"

Iron Maiden also shared a look inside "Train 666" on Twitter where they posted, "All aboard Train 666 bound for Gothenburg! Or shall we say… Hallowed Be Thy Train? Okay, Maiden train puns: go!" From the pictures, it also appears they had some of their own Trooper beer for sale for the ride over to the venue.

Iron Maiden is currently in Europe on their latest leg of the "Legacy Of The Beast" World Tour - their first since October 2019 - where they've offered stacked, career-spanning set lists with "Sign Of the Cross," "Revelations," "Hallowed By Thy Name" and "Run To The Hills."

The "Legacy Of The Beast" World Tour will start in North America in September and run through October, but there's no word yet if "Train 666" is coming with them. Get tickets to upcoming dates here.