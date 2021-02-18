Big rock and metal acts such as Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters, Muse and more are chipping in to help live concert workers in the U.K. who have been affected by a lack of work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means music fans can have a chance to win items such as a limited edition Iron Maiden guitar, signed Dave Grohl snare drum or a customized Matt Bellamy (Muse) axe. There are also prizes from Queen and Adam Lambert, Lindsey Buckingham, Mumford and Sons, and many more.

Spearheaded by the United Kingdom stage crew charity Stagehand and concert promoters David Stopps, Ian McAndrew and Tom Schroeder, the 2021 #ILoveLive campaign launched on U.K. crowdfunding outpost Crowdfunder this week (Feb. 17). A £5 minimum donation (roughly $7) grants entry into one prize draw each — as of this posting, the overall effort has so far raised £571,348.

It's actually the second #ILoveLive campaign, following similar raffles launched last year that helped raise £546,000 (about $766,000) for unemployed stage crew. But because of the pandemic's continued effect on tours and U.K. concert workers' needs, Stagehand is doing it all over again.

"When I heard about the 10th suicide among stage crew in late August I knew I had to do something," Stopps recently said, as reported by Louder. "Stage crew are not only suffering great financial hardship, but most are also experiencing mental ill-health. Money raised from these prize draws will actually save lives and help to safeguard their future."

Added Crowdfunder's Rob Love, "The #ILoveLive campaign on Crowdfunder is critical to supporting the 'behind the scenes' workers in the live music industry. Without roadies, there won't be a live events industry, even when COVID restrictions are lifted. Crowdfunding is a way for communities to come together to support causes close to their heart, and this is a great example of how the music industry is pulling together to help each other in a time of need."

See all the individual #ILoveLive prize contests currently going on at the campaign's Crowdfunder site. All pledges must be in by March 17. See the complete list of what's up for grabs below.

Stagehand #ILoveLive 2021 Concert Crew Charity Raffles:

- Iron Maiden Limited Edition Jackson Guitar

- Dave Grohl Signed DW Icon Snare Drum

- Muse Signed Manson Meta Series MBM-1 Guitar

- Queen and Adam Lambert Signed Memorabilia

- Queen and Adam Lambert VIP Concert Suite at the O2

- Lindsey Buckingham Rare Lane Moller Guitar

- Two Door Cinema Club Tourist History Gold Disc

- Mumford and Sons Signed Banjo

- Keane Maranello Guitar and Handwritten Lyrics

- Billy Bragg 1969 Gibson 335 Guitar

- Levellers Signed Original Carry Me EP Print

- Frank Turner Lifetime Guest List Passes

- Simple Minds' Charlie Burchill Signed Guitar

- Spice Girls Original Union Jack Sofa

- Alfie Boe VIP Concert Tickets With Meet and Greet

- KT Tunstall Signed Guitar and Merchandise

- Jack Garratt Roland SPD-SX and Signed Lyrics

- Imelda May Signed Bodhran Drum

- Anastacia VIP Concert Tickets With Meet and Greet

- Idris Elba U.K. DJ Show VIP Evening

- Ewan MacColl Shirt and Peggy Seeger Lyrics

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website. Resource information is provided for free as well as a chat message service. To speak directly to a professional, call 1-800-273-8255. You are not alone and help is available. Every life is important.