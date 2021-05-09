Iron Maiden + Foo Fighters Selected for 2021 Rock Hall Fan Ballot

Though facing some tough competition for the final spots, both Iron Maiden and Foo Fighters will be included on the "fan vote" that is submitted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside the ballots of all the other voting members.

As with recent years, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has offered to include a ballot that is voted for by the fans with the Top 5 vote getters being included on the ballot. In 2021, that means that Iron Maiden and Foo Fighters will be submitted on a ballot alongside Tina Turner, who led all vote getters, Afro-beat artist Fela Kuti and '80s pop-rock band The Go-Go's. Iron Maiden finished fourth in fan voting with the Foo Fighters right behind them. See the Rock Hall's fan ballot graphic below.

Rockhall.com

It should be noted that while winning the fan ballot is an accomplishment in itself, with the fan bases proudly and passionately supporting their artists, it does not necessarily ensure the acts included on that ballot will be part of the final induction class when it's announced. The fan ballot counts as one entry along with all the other ballots cast by the Rock Hall's voting members and it's not uncommon for a fan ballot entrant to not make the final class after all the other votes are counted.

Other acts that are up for Rock Hall consideration in the 2021 class include Rage Against the Machine, Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Dionne Warwick, Devo, Kate Bush, Carole King, Chaka Khan and Todd Rundgren.

With all the ballots now being cast, an official announcement on the 2021 Rock Hall induction class is expected to be revealed later this month. The 2021 Rock Hall induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland this fall.