Iron Maiden Release Second ‘Senjutsu’ Song ‘Stratego’

Iron Maiden have just debuted "Stratego", the second track off their new album Senjutsu, in advance of the album's September release.

The song arrives just under a month after the animated music video for the Bruce Dickinson and Adrian Smith co-write "The Writing on the Wall" dropped following weeks of fevered anticipation in the wake of the band's cryptic 'Belshazzar's Feast' teaser campaign.

Now, fans have been treated to a Janick Gers/Steve Harris co-write by way of the quick-strike "Stratego," a track that is reminiscent of the band's less prog-minded songwriting with galloping passages, gleaming guitar leads and soaring refrains that are sure to make it an instant fan-favorite and must-see once Maiden hit the road in support of the record.

Structurally, "Stratego" is quite playful with a deceiving buildup that appears to have every intention of leading into a powerful chorus, but gets chopped down by a dramatic lead-in before the symphonic-charged refrain finally comes in and the splendor of Dickinson's multi-tracked voice takes the spotlight.

Listen to "Stratego" toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics to the new track below as well.

Artist Mark Wilkinson created the vicious Samurai Eddie that adorns the new album cover and the music was recorded at Guillame Tell Studios in Paris, France with longtime producer Kevin Shirley, while Steve Harris served as co-producer. Harris also has seven writing credits on the album — two co-writes with Janick Gers, one co-write with Smith and four tracks over nine minutes all to himself.

Senjutsu, Iron Maiden's 17th studio album and first since 2015's The Book of Souls, will be released on Sept. 3 and boasts 10 tracks that span 82 minutes, making this the group's second consecutive double album.

Read our track-by-track guide and review of Senjutsu here and watch our exclusive interview with Bruce Dickinson at this location.

Iron Maiden, "Stratego" Lyrics

How do you read a madman’s mind

Teach me the art of war

For I shall bring more

Than you bargained for Give me an ultimatum

That I could not dream of

Spills of a crying nation

Upon my soul For I have not a mortal soul

That you already know

Look at my eyes

There’s no surprise Ocean is black the devil’s track

Looking beyond beneath the sea

Eye of the storm is here again

Been there before you were ever born Beyond the dark I feel the pain

It’s hidden but I can’t explain

A cross to bear

A heavy faith

My sorrow whispers

Time again I hear you calling my name

Come to claim my life again

Pray for me I’m almost there

The pain almost too much to bear I try to find my way back home

To feel the same again

The voice of nothing

Listened far too long Little by little eat away

I think I’ve lost my mind

Too late to change now

What I left behind Hear me listen my call

I am ready to fall

Lord hear me now – let me go Ocean is black the devil’s track

Looking beyond beneath the sea

Eye of the storm is here again

Been there before you were ever born Beyond the dark I feel the pain

It’s hidden but I can’t explain

A cross to bear

A heavy faith

My sorrow whispers

Time again

