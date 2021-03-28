Islander Pen Impactful Suicide Prevention Song ‘What Do You Gotta Lose?’

Islander are putting the focus on suicide prevention and mental health awareness with their latest single, "What Do You Gotta Lose?," also partnering with the To Write Love on Her Arms organization and making the track a fundraiser.

“‘What Do You Gotta Lose?’ is a song about hoping for a better tomorrow. I’ve personally dealt with suicidal thoughts in my life and I’ve met a lot of fans that have as well. If suicide could save our lives, we’d all have done that by now. It doesn’t. It only ends the possibility of it getting better. This song is a plea to anyone that hears it to hold on. Joy comes in the morning,” says singer Mikey Carvajal in a statement.

The musician later opened up on Instagram with a self-made video about the inspiration behind the song. "I had this idea for a while to write a song about suicide ever since Robin Williams (my favorite actor) took his own life. It’s still hard for me to watch his films without wanting to just reach through the screen and let him know I love him and that I wish he were still choosing to wake up every day. Also, Chester Bennington hit really close to home," said Carvajal.

"Fame and money are obviously not the answer to finding peace, so I want to encourage people to think about what really matters," he continued, reiterating the message, "Joy comes in the morning with every new sunrise. I just want to encourage people to continue opening their eyes each morning." Check out the lyrics for the track and Carvajal's Instagram video below:

Islander, "What Do You Gotta Lose?" Lyrics

Take back the years that you’ve wasted

Don’t fear tomorrow just face it

What do you gotta lose?

What do you gotta lose?

You can’t escape the truth Broken down

All alone

Sleepless nights and no love on my phone All of a sudden it’s all coming back

I got that feeling I’m under attack

Can’t find my way

Help me get back

Tell me where do I belong Peel away your pride

I can see the pain that is in your eyes

Now peel away your pride

Show me everything that you hold inside Take back the years that you’ve wasted

Don’t fear tomorrow just face it

What do you gotta lose?

What do you gotta lose?

You can’t escape the truth Dark cloud

Above my head

Try to move but I can’t feel my legs

Is it the end is it goodbye

See the world spin without me inside

I can not feel, I can not cry

Tell me where do I belong Peel away your pride

I can see the pain that is in your eyes

Now peel away your pride

Show me everything that you hold inside Take back the years that you’ve wasted

Don’t fear tomorrow just face it

What do you gotta lose?

What do you gotta lose?

You can’t escape the truth All of a sudden it’s all coming back

I got that feeling I’m under attack

Can’t find my way

Help me get back

Tell me where do I belong

Is it the end is it goodbye

See the world spin without me inside

I can not feel, I can not cry

Tell me where do I belong Take back the years that you’ve wasted

Don’t fear tomorrow just face it

What do you gotta lose?

What do you gotta lose?

You can’t escape the truth

As stated, the band has partnered with the To Write Love on Her Arms organization to make the song a fundraiser. The group suggests, "If you or someone you love is struggling, know that help exists. Visit twloha.com/findhelp to locate affordable and local mental health care options. The organization is dedicated to helping those dealing with depression, addiction, self-injury and suicidal thoughts.

Of this partnership, Chad Moses, Director of Outreach and Experience at To Write Love on Her Arms, said, “This past year has taken so much away from so many people. It has stolen the chance to make memories, a sense of security, hugs, high-fives, and opportunities to be vulnerable. I think it's going to take some time and some frequent reminders to recall the truth that we were never expected to get through life alone. Every day we wake up is an invitation to live in the presence of others — friends, family, counselors, co-workers; and no disease, circumstance, or challenge waives your right to personal connection. I hear that message so clearly in this new Islander track. Regardless of what you are walking through, there is a place for you here. You belong here, and you are in good company.” Donations can be made to To Write Love on Her Arms at this location.

You can pick up Islander's "What Do You Gotta Lose?" at this location. The song's official visualizer can be viewed below.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website. Resource information is provided for free as well as a chat message service. To speak directly to a professional, call 1-800-273-8255. You are not alone and help is available. Every life is important.

Islander, "What Do You Gotta Lose?"