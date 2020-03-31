Islander Honor Late Aunt With R.E.M.’s ‘It’s the End of the World as We Know It’

For Islander, the coronavirus pandemic has hit close to home. In response, the band has decided to cover R.E.M.'s "It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)," turning part of the proceeds over to an organization helping out during the Covid-19 crisis.

The band had been working on a new album, but decided to break long enough to record their new cover. Brothers Mikey and Chris Carvajal recently lost their aunt Tia Lolin to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The world is being hit hard by COVID-19. Our hearts especially go out to the NYC community and everyone struggling right now. Our Aunt/Tia Lolin is one of the many that have passed away because of this terrible virus," state the group. "So this effort to raise funds is dedicated to her huge heart and love for her neighbors. She was always thinking of others before herself. In honor of Tia Lolin, a portion of proceeds from this track will go to the NYC Low-Income Artist + Freelancer Relief Fund to support the artists and freelancers that are struggling in her hometown of NYC. We love you, fellow artists. We love you, Tia Lolin."

This marks the band's first release since signing to Better Noise Music. As stated, the group is working on a new album at present. Check out the video for the track below, which features a hand washing routine playing out.

For more info on the NYC Low-Income Artist + Freelancer Relief Fund, check out their current GoFundMe page here.

Islander, "It's the End of the World As We Know It" (R.E.M. Cover)