Islander Crush on ‘Skin Crawl’ With Korn, Zao + Living Sacrifice Members
If it's possible to make you skin crawl, but in a good way, Islander have done that with the release of their punishing new song "Skin Crawl" off their forthcoming It's Not Easy Being Human album. You can hear the song in full below.
Islander were not alone in their mission, pulling in Korn's Brian "Head" Welch, Zao's Dan Weyandt and Living Sacrifice's Bruce Fitzhugh for guest turns on the pulsing track that's just brimming with aggressive energy.
“‘Skin Crawl’ is a powerhouse track and I am grateful to Islander for having me be a part of it," says Zao's Dan Weyandt.
“When Mikey hit me up about guesting on this song I said yes with no hesitation. Then, he told me who else would be on it, and I was even more stoked," added Living Sacrifice's Bruce Fitzhugh. "I have known Dan from Zao for over 20 years and have loved his vocals from the first time I heard him in the studio. I am honored to be on this track with Islander, Dan and Head.”
Get a closer listen below and check out the lyrics below. The song is available here via multiple platforms.
Islander, "Skin Crawl" Lyrics
It makes my skin crawl
Seeking
Creeping
Finding
It’s way into my nerves
This world
This life
These stars
This knife
Shadow reaper
Soul keeper
Story teller
Truth seeker
Castle in the clouds
Dungeon in the earth
I feel the breath of death
Been feeling it since birth
It makes my skin crawl
Feeling anything, feeling everything
makes my skin crawl
Feeling nothing
Feeling nothing at all
Seeking
Creeping
Finding
It’s way into my nerves
This world
This life
These stars
This knife
Shadow reaper
Soul keeper
Story teller
Truth seeker
Seeking
Creeping
Seeking
Creeping
It makes my skin crawl
Feeling anything, feeling everything
makes my skin crawl
Feeling nothing
Feeling nothing at all
These seasons in my mind
These pathways to my spine
A way to seek a way to find
Heartbreaker
Love maker
Kiss stealer
Life taker
Castle in the clouds
Dungeon in the earth
I feel the breath of death
Been feeling it since birth
It makes my skin crawl
Islander Featuring Brian "Head" Welch, Dan Weyandt + Bruce Fitzhugh, "Skin Crawl"
The song is featured on the band's new album, It's Not Easy Being Human, which arrives today (April 1) via Better Noise Music. Singer Mikey Carvajal says, “It’s not easy being human. It’s something everyone can relate to. We know that this life isn’t easy, and as frequently as we’ve all heard the saying, 'people are dealing with their own struggles that we may never know about,' we want to actually apply that knowledge into choosing to be good to one another. It’s as simple as the title says…It’s Not Easy Being Human, so we hope it encourages everyone to show each other a little grace in this crazy life."
The album includes a bunch of guest appearances from members of Korn, Underoath, Zao, P.O.D., I Prevail, Bad Brains, Living Sacrifice, Lacey Sturm, Fire From the Gods and Hyro the Hero. "I’ve always been interested in seeing my favorite artists work together and we wanted to do that on this record, by leaning on one another, supporting one another, and just having a musical party. We even had the wrestling icon Sting star in a video for one of the tracks. A lot of rap albums have guests all over them, so we were like, 'Why not just do that with our friends?'"
“A unique, sick band with great songs," says Korn's Brian "Head" Welch. “Creativity [on this album] gets an A+," adds Bad Brains' H.R., while P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval calls the group a "new school band with old school passion."
Islander's It's Not Easy Being Human is out now.